திங்கள், 15 ஜூன் 2020
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. இ‌ந்‌திய ‌சி‌னிமா

அவருக்கு மனிதர்கள் தேவைப்பட்டபோது அவருடன் யாருமில்லை - கரண் ஜோகர்!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified திங்கள், 15 ஜூன் 2020 (07:42 IST)

பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகரும் எம்எஸ் தோனி வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு திரைப்படத்தில் நடித்தவருமான நடிகர் சுசாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் திடீரென நேற்று தனது வீட்டில் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்ட தகவல் பெரும் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியிருந்தது.

அவரது மரண செய்தியை தற்போது வரை யாராலும் ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளமுடியவைல்லை. அவ்வளவு அழகும், நடிப்பு திறமையும் , இளகிய மனமும் கொண்ட சுஷாந்த் சிங்கின் ஒவ்வொரு நினைவுகளும் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் வெளியாகி இன்னும் இன்னும் அவரை நேசிக்கத்தான் வைக்கிறது.

கடந்த 8ஆம் தேதி சுஷாந்த் சிங்கின் முன்னாள் மேலாளர் திஷா ஷலியன் 14-வது மாடியில் இருந்து கீழே குதித்து தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்டார் அதுமுதலே மிகுந்த மன அழுத்தத்தில் இருந்த சுஷாந்த் அதன் பிறகே
தற்கொலை முடிவை எடுத்துள்ளார். இந்நிலையில் பிரபல தயாரிப்பார் கரண் ஜோகர் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் சுஷாந்த் சிங்கின் மறைவு குறித்து " கடந்த ஒரு வருடமாக உங்களுடன் தொடர்பில் இல்லாததற்கு நான் என்னைக் குற்றம் சாட்டுகிறேன் .....

உனக்கு மனிதர்கள் தேவைப்பட்ட காலங்களில் அதை நான் உணர்ந்தேன். ஆனால் எப்படியோ அந்த உணர்வை பின் தொடரவில்லை. . மீண்டும் இதுபோன்ற ஒரு தவறை நான் செய்ய மாட்டோம் ... நாம் மிகவும் சுறுசுறுப்பான மற்றும் உற்சாகமாக இருந்தாலும் இன்னும் தனிமைப்படுத்தப்பட்ட காலங்களில் வாழ்கிறோம் ... நம்மில் சிலர் இந்த அமைதியை எதிர்த்து போராடாமல் அடிபணிந்து உள்ளே செல்கிறோம் ...

நாம் புது உறவுகளை உருவாக்க தேவையில்லை , இருக்கும் உறவுகளை தொடர்ந்து பாதுகாத்துக்கொள்ள வேண்டும். ... சுஷாந்தின் இறப்பு துரதிர்ஷ்டவசமான மறைவு ... உன் இறப்பு எனக்கு ஓர் எச்சரிக்கை மணி ..... இது உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எதிரொலிக்கும் என்று நம்புகிறேன் .. .. உன் வசீகரிக்கும் புன்னகையும் உன்னுடைய அரவணைப்பையும் நான் மிஸ் செய்வேன் என கூறி மிகுந்த வருத்தத்துடன் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :