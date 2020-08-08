சனி, 8 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020
என் குழந்தைக்கு இன்னும் தாய்ப்பால் கொடுக்கிறேன் - நடிகை சமீரா ரெட்டி!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: சனி, 8 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020 (16:19 IST)

1980 ஆம் ஆண்டு ஹைத்ராபாத்தில் பிறந்த சமீரா ரெட்டி பாலிவுட் திரையுலகில் கடந்த 2002 ஆம் ஆண்டு வெளியான 'மெய்னி தில் துஜ்கோ தியா' என்ற படத்தின் மூலம் சினிமாவில் அறிமுகமானார். அஜித் நடித்த சிட்டிசன் படத்தில் துணை கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்து பிறகு கெளதம் மேனன் இயக்கத்தில் நடிகர் சூர்யா நடிப்பில் வெளியான 'வாரணம் ஆயிரம் ' படத்தின் மூலம் தமிழ் ரசிகர்களிடையே பரீட்சியமானார்.

தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, இந்தி என பல மொழி படங்களில் நடித்துவந்த சமீரா முன்னணி நடிகையாக வலம் வர முடியாததால் படங்களில் நடிப்பதை நிறுத்திவிட்டு கடந்த 2014 ஆம் ஆண்டு அக்ஷய் என்ற தொழிளதிபரை திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டார். திருமணத்திற்கு பின்னர் குடும்பத்தை கவனித்து வந்தவர் சினிமாவில் இருந்து விலகினாலும் அவ்வப்போது பொது நிகழ்ச்சிகளில் மட்டும் தலை காண்பித்து வந்தார்.

பிறகு திருமணமான ஓராண்டிலே ஒரு அழகான ஆண் குழந்தைக்கு தாயானார். அதையடுத்து கடந்த மாதம் ஜூலை 12ம் தேதி ஒரு அழகான பெண் குழந்தை பிறந்தது. இந்நிலையில் தற்போது தனது சமூக வலைதள பக்கத்தில் தாய்மார்கள் குழந்தைக்கு தவறாமல் தாய்ப்பால் கொடுக்க வேண்டும் என்றும், அதை வீட்டில் இருப்பவர்களும் ஊக்குவிக்க வேண்டும் என்றும் அக்கறையுடன் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

மேலும் கூறிய அவர், என் கணவர் அக்ஷாய் எப்போதுமே எனக்கு மிகப்பெரிய ஆதரவாக இருந்து வருகிறார். என் மன உறுதியை உயர்த்தினார், என்னை உற்சாகப்படுத்தினார், நான் இன்னும் என் மகள் நைராவிற்கு தாய்ப்பால் கொடுக்கிறேன். அவளுக்கு ஒரு வயதுக்கு மேல் ஆகியும் தாய்ப்பால் கொடுப்பதில் நான் எப்போதும் அலட்சியம் காட்டியதில்லை என கூறி அனைத்து தாய்மார்களுக்கும் சிறந்த எடுத்துக்காட்டாக விளங்கி வருகிறார் நடிகை சமீரா ரெட்டி.










Be a motivator, a strong partner whether you are a mother in law, husband or friend! As World Breastfeeding week comes to an end: Let us promise to uplift new mothers with kindness, encouragement & love. It is so important to build a support system within the space of family & loved ones. It is incredible & at the same time challenging what a woman’s body goes through hormonally after giving birth. The high pressure to make sure you are giving enough nutrition to a new life topped with no sleep, constant vigilance and the exhaustion can drive you insane. Being so overworked & feeling unsupported sometimes leads a mom to give up Breastfeeding her baby. Akshai, my husband has always been a massive support. He talked me through my vulnerable moments, boosted my morale and cheered me on and here I am - still Breastfeeding my little sunshine one year later!


