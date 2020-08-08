என் குழந்தைக்கு இன்னும் தாய்ப்பால் கொடுக்கிறேன் - நடிகை சமீரா ரெட்டி!

Be a motivator, a strong partner whether you are a mother in law, husband or friend! As World Breastfeeding week comes to an end: Let us promise to uplift new mothers with kindness, encouragement & love. It is so important to build a support system within the space of family & loved ones. It is incredible & at the same time challenging what a woman’s body goes through hormonally after giving birth. The high pressure to make sure you are giving enough nutrition to a new life topped with no sleep, constant vigilance and the exhaustion can drive you insane. Being so overworked & feeling unsupported sometimes leads a mom to give up Breastfeeding her baby. Akshai, my husband has always been a massive support. He talked me through my vulnerable moments, boosted my morale and cheered me on and here I am - still Breastfeeding my little sunshine one year later!