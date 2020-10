Years may run fast but my world is still stuck in the moment we met n fell in love. Nothing has been so precious ever. Everything I have told you in all these years is not even a drop in the ocean of my love for you. It's you in every drop of my soul. Am eternally thankful to you for putting up with my shortfalls and tantrums and yet be so amazingly loving. You are my breath! God bless u with everything you wish for. Happppppy birthday kannamma.