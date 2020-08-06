தீவிர யோகாவில் இறங்கிய தனுஷ் மனைவி - இணையத்தை அசத்தும் புகைப்படம்!



























Weeks and Wednesdays seem to be racing past and I cannot harp enough on how important being well physically and mindful it is during times like these ..I hope you are taking care of yourselves and yours at home, staying safe and healthy. I love sharing the habits that I regularly follow with you and its overwhelming to see you'll do the same! That brings me to this week's #WellnessWednesdaysWithAishwaryaa BODY - My pose for this week is A Locust Pose Variation, also called Shalabhasana - Begin with lying down on your stomach with your face facing downwards. Keep your palms on either side of your chest, close to your body - With an exhale, lift both legs up at 40 degrees, taking the support of your pelvic area - Inhale, bend the left knee and raise the right leg higher off the mat with your right knee resting on the sole of your left foot. Hold this pose for some time and release it, repeating on the other side MIND Working from home can get quite tedious, lonely and sometimes, even sad. Given that you spend 9-10 hours at your work desk, ensure that there's something on it that you love. From being a picture of your family ,some candles, it can be anything ..a small plant, colours that soothe you etc. Brighten up your desk so your everyday work is more joyful. NOURISHMENT Listen to your body, what do you feel like eating? Comfort food? Go ahead ..A slice of cake? Chips? Pasta? Biryani? Chocolate?eat your comfort food, although in moderation and try burning it out the week to feel you deserve it. Let it bring you the happiness without the guilt. I want you'll to know that I'm not expert at nutrition or relaxation but these are small things that I personally follow and feel has made a difference in my lifestyle ..Hope you'll enjoy them too! Happy rest of the week ahead :)