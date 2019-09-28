சனி, 28 செப்டம்பர் 2019
தாக்கரே குடும்பத்தில் ஒரு பாம்பு.. பாம்புக்கு தாக்கரே என பெயர் வைத்த என்ன காரணம்??

சனி, 28 செப்டம்பர் 2019 (17:01 IST)
மேற்கு தொடர்ச்சி மலையில் புதிதாக கண்டறியப்பட்ட பாம்புக்கு உத்தவ் தாக்கரே மகனின் பெயரை வைத்துள்ளனர்.

சிவசேனா கட்சியின் தலைவர் உத்தவ் தாக்கரேவுக்கு இரு மகன்கள் உள்ளனர். ஒருவரின் பெயர் ஆதித்யா தாக்கரே, மற்றொருவரின் பெயர் தேஜஸ் தாக்கரே. இந்நிலையில் தேஜஸ் தாக்கரே கடந்த 2015 ஆம் ஆண்டு மஹாராஷ்டிராவின் மேற்கு தொடர்ச்சி மலையில் ஒரு அரிய வகை பாம்பை கண்டறிந்தார். அந்த பாம்பை குறித்த ஆய்வறிக்கையை இயற்கை வரலாற்று சங்கத்தில் சமர்ப்பித்தார்.

அதன் பிறகு சுற்றுச்சூழல் பாதுகாப்பு அமைப்பினர், மேற்கு தொடர்ச்சி மலை பகுதிகளில் ஆய்வு நடத்தினர். அந்த ஆய்வில் அந்த பாம்பு “பூனை பாம்பு” என்ற இனத்தை சேர்ந்தது கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்டது. மேலும் அந்த பாம்பு, மரத்தவளைகளின் முட்டைகளை உண்ணக்கூடிய பாம்பு எனவும் கண்டுபிடித்தனர். இதற்கு ”தாக்கரேஸ் பூனை பாம்பு” என பெயர் வைத்துள்ளனர்.

இது குறித்து தேஜஸ் தாக்கரேயின் சகோதரர் ஆதித்யா தாக்கரே தனது டிவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், இந்த பாம்பினை குறித்த தகவல்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இந்த பாம்பினத்தை தேஜஸ் தாக்கரே கண்டுபிடித்ததால் அவரது பெயரையே வைத்துள்ளன என்பதும், இந்த பாம்பின் அறிவியல் பெயர் ”போய்கா தாக்கரேயி” எனவும் கூறப்படுவது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது. மேலும் இந்த பாம்புக்கு விஷம் இல்லை எனவும் அறியப்படுகிறது.


