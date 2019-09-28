தாக்கரே குடும்பத்தில் ஒரு பாம்பு.. பாம்புக்கு தாக்கரே என பெயர் வைத்த என்ன காரணம்??

The first Boiga to be described from the western ghats in 125 years! Known to feed exclusively on tree frogs & their eggs, An extremely specialised habitat dweller, it’s found on trees over hanging rain fed streams in it’s misty montane rainforest habitat.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 26, 2019
Boiga thackerayi sp. nov - Thackeray's cat snake, a new species with Tiger like stripes on it's body from the Sahyadri tiger reserve in Maharashtra!