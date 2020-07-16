வியாழன், 16 ஜூலை 2020
நீயே தற்கொலை செய்துகொள் இல்லையெனில்... சுஷாந்த் காதலிக்கு மிரட்டல்

வியாழன், 16 ஜூலை 2020 (16:03 IST)

பாலிவுட்டின் பிரபல பாலிவுட் இளம் நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புட்(34) கடந்த மாதம் இதே நாள் மும்பை பாந்த்ராவில் உள்ள அவரது வீட்டில் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டது இந்தியா முழுவதும் உள்ள சினிமா ரசிகர்களுக்கு அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியது.

அவரது தற்கொலைக்கான காரணம் குறித்து போலிஸார் விசாரித்து வருகின்றனர். முதல் கட்ட விசாரணையில் அவர் 6 மாதங்களுக்கு மேலாக மன அழுத்தத்தில் இருந்ததாக கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
மேலும் பாலிவுட்டில் நிலவும் வாரிசுகளின் ஆதிக்கமே சுஷாந்தின் தற்கொலைக்குக் காரணம் என்று சொல்லப்படுகிறது. அவரது மரணம் குறித்து பலரும் கருத்துகளை தெரிவித்து வந்த நிலையில் சுஷாந்தின் காதலி ரியா சக்கரவர்த்தி தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில்
தனக்கு விடுத்த விரட்டல் மெசேஜ் ஒன்றை பகிர்ந்துள்ளார்.

அந்த மெசேஜ், " நீ கண்டிப்பாக கற்பழிக்கப்பட்டு தான் கொலை செய்யப்படுவாய். நீயாகவே தற்கொலை செய்து கொள் இல்லையென்றால் நான் ஆட்களை அனுப்பி உன்னை கொலை செய்து விடுவேன். என மிரட்டியுள்ளனர். அந்த மெசேஜ் ஸ்க்ரீன் ஷாட்டை வெளியிட்டு இதற்கு பகிர்ந்து சைபர் கிரைம் போலீசார் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும் என கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளார்.

