நீயே தற்கொலை செய்துகொள் இல்லையெனில்... சுஷாந்த் காதலிக்கு மிரட்டல்



























I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH