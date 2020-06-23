ஆளே அடையாளமின்றி அழகா மாறிப்போன வித்யுலேகா ராமன்



























Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliché, right? But it’s the truth!! You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 - 68.2kgs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation