வெள்ளி, 8 மே 2020
கொஞ்சம் ஒல்லி ஆன போதும் கையில புடிக்கமுடியாது... காமெடி நடிகையின் கவர்ச்சி செல்ஃபி!

வெள்ளி, 8 மே 2020 (09:15 IST)

பிரபல காமெடி நடிகையான வித்யுலேகா ராமன் கௌதம் மேனன் இயக்கத்தில் வெளியான நீ தானே என் பொன் வசந்தம் திரைப்படம் மூலம் தமிழ் சினிமாவில் அறிமுகமானார். அதையடுத்து
வீரம், புலி, ஜில்லா ஆகிய படங்களில் நடித்து ரசிகர்களின் பரீட்சியமான நடிகையாக பார்க்கப்பட்டார்.

பப்ளியான லுக்கில் அவரது காமெடி பலரையும் வெகுவாக ஈர்த்தது. பின்னர் தனது உடல் எடையை குறைத்து கட்டான கவர்ச்சியில் வலம் வரவேண்டும் என ஆசைப்பட்ட வித்யுலேகா ஓரளவிற்கு உடலை குறைத்து அடிக்கடி கவச்சியான புகைப்படத்தை தனது சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் பதிவிட்டு வருகிறார்.


அந்தவகையில் தற்போது பாதி காலில் நிற்கும் குட்டியான கவுன் ஒன்றை அணிந்துகொண்டு கண்ணாடி முன் கவர்ச்சியான செல்ஃபி எடுத்த புகைப்படத்தை இன்ஸ்டாவில் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். அவரது இந்த உடல்குறைப்பு முயற்சியை கண்டு பலரும் வியந்து பாராட்டி வருகின்றனர். ஆனால், சிலர் உடல் எடை குறைந்தவுடன் ஆடையின் அளவும் குறைந்துவிட்டது என கூறி கமெண்ட்ஸ் செய்து வருகின்றனர்.

