கடும் தொற்று: மருத்துவமனையில் இருந்து கருணாஸ் வெளியிட்ட எமோஷ்னல் வீடியோ!



























Greetings to all .... This is S. Karunaas MLA here, I was tested corona positive on 06/08/2020 and is now treated at The Government Hospital Chennai. I am slowly and safely recovering by the care and treatment given by our LIFE SAVING WARRIORS called as DOCTORS. As a representative of my people I have chose government hospital as they provide everyone with their utmost care with good ,caring doctors , with good medications, healthy food . Special mention to the sanitary workers/ support staff for maintaining cleanliness which is very much needed during this pandemic situation . My heartfelt thanks to Our Honorable Chief Minister Sir ,our Honorable Health Minister Sir , My constituency people ,to all my lMukkulathor Pulipadai members and to all the people of Tamilnadu and people from other countries who have prayed and wished me speedy recovery with their love and kind words . Thank you all once again . My humble request kindly stay home and leave your houses only when it’s emergency .