வெள்ளி, 14 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020
கொஞ்சம் பொறு வயசு தான் ஆகலல... ஹீரோயின் chance'க்கு இன்ஸ்டாவை ரொப்பும் அனிகா!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: வெள்ளி, 14 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020 (10:21 IST)

தல அஜித் நடித்து மிகப்பெரிய வெற்றி பெற்ற 'என்னை அறிந்தால்" படத்தில் அஜித்துக்கு மகளாக நடித்து தமிழ் சினிமாவில் குழந்தை நட்சத்திரமாக அறிமுகமானவர் அனிகா. மலையாள படங்களில் குழந்தை நட்சத்திரமாக நடித்து வந்தாலும் தமிழ் சினிமா ரசிகர்கள் தான் அனிகாவுக்கு ஒரு நல்ல அடையாளத்தை ஏற்படுத்தி கொடுத்தனர்.

இதைடுத்து மீண்டும் அஜித்தின் மகளாக விஸ்வாசம் படத்தில் நடித்து பெரும் வரவேற்பை பெற்றார். பார்த்த சீக்கிரத்தில் கிடு கிடுவென வளர்ந்து பெரிய மனுஷியாகிவிட்டார் அனிகா. இதற்கிடையில் அவ்வப்போது போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி நம்ம அனிகாவா இது என வியக்கும் அளவிற்கு கவர்ச்சி போஸ் கொடுத்து புகைப்படங்ககளை சமூகவலைத்தளங்கில் வெளியிட்டிருந்தார். அந்த புகைப்படங்களை கண்ட அஜித் ரசிகர்கள் இப்படியெல்லாம் போஸ் கொடுக்காதீங்க...என விடாமல் அட்வைஸ் கொடுத்து வருகின்றனர்.

இருந்தும் அதையெல்லாம் காதில் போட்டுக்கொள்ளாமல் அவ்வப்போது வித விதமான போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி வரும் அனிகா சமீபத்தில் வாழை இல்லை உடையணிந்து காட்டுவாசி கெட்டப்பில் சமூகவலைத்தளம் முழுக்க சூப்பர் வைரலாக பேசப்பட்டார். இந்நிலையில் தற்ப்போது மீண்டும் குட்டி வயசு பொண்ணு போல பாவாடை சட்டையில் விளம்பரம் செய்த புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். இதனை கண்ட இணையவாசிகள் 15 வயசு பொண்ணுக்கு அதுக்கேற்ற முகம் தானே இருக்கும்..? பருவ பெண்போல உடை அணிந்துகொண்டால் ஹீரோயின் வாய்ப்பு கிடைச்சுடுமா..? பொறுமையா இருங்க எப்படியும் இன்னும் 5 வருசத்துல வாய்ப்பு கிடைச்சும் என கும்மல் கூடி பேச ஆரம்பித்து விட்டனர்.










