விமர்சனம் செய்தவர்களை விளாசி தள்ளிய ஷிவானி நாராயணன்!



























This post is To all those creeps who are posting 3rd rate comments on my comment section as well to some troll pages on YouTube who earn money and live out of making cheap contents on others .. And the very pity part about that is to hear a female voice over for such cheap trolls , don’t you feel ashamed ? By the way I have the right to decide my outfits.. What to wear and what not to .. And to those who comment bad about my brought up and family -- “my parents have brought me up so well in the way I have the liberty to make choices of my own”.. The pics I post , the way I dance or I sing it’s all purely out of my interest not in the intention to impress anyone and there’s no need for me to do such and body shaming me in comparison my with age will never hurt me and don’t try , “coz you gonna fail” .. finally it’s none of your business ... And I will not turn off my comment section for the sake of you creeps while there are thousands of good hearts to comment .. I will pray almighty for you mind sick creeps to grow up ...