பேண்ட் போடுற பழக்கம் இல்லையா...? ஆற்றங்கரையில் ஆண் நண்பருடன் சம்யுக்தா ஹெக்டே!

Leave the road, take the trails. When I was a teen i would read about how people travel, discover new places, leave their city life behind, forget about being wealthy and i would call these people fools because their whole life is a vacation. Formal education and the society norms makes us so career driven, makes us feel like we are obligated to compete, chase success, make money, have a family, shape their future but I've grown up to only realise that our society doesn't teach us how to be happy, believe in ourselves, make our own rules, follow our heart, forget about everything and just live So here I am few years later realizing that these years, once gone won't come back. So you do you ❤ Be happy