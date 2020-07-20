திங்கள், 20 ஜூலை 2020
பேண்ட் போடுற பழக்கம் இல்லையா...? ஆற்றங்கரையில் ஆண் நண்பருடன் சம்யுக்தா ஹெக்டே!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified திங்கள், 20 ஜூலை 2020 (16:32 IST)

ஜெயம்ரவி நடிப்பில் வெளிவந்த கோமாளி படத்தின் மூலம் பிரபலமடைந்தவர் நடிகை சம்யுக்தா ஹெக்டே. மேலும் ஜிவி பிரகாஷ் நடித்திருந்த வாட்ச்மேன் படத்திலும் இவர் நடித்துள்ளார். இருந்தாலும் கோமாளி படத்தின் ஸ்கூல் பெண்ணாக நடித்திருந்த அந்த கதாபாத்திரம் தான் ரசிகரகள் மனதில் இடம்பிடித்தது.

தனது சமூகவலைத்தள பக்கங்களில் எப்போதும் ஆக்டீவாக இருந்து வரும் இவர் அவ்வப்போது தான் செய்த உடற்பயிற்சி வீடியோ , போட்டோ உள்ளிட்டவரை வெளியிட்டு ரசிகர்களை கிறங்கடிப்பார். மேலும் கவர்ச்சி போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்துவதிலும் அம்மணிக்கு கை வந்த கலை.

இந்நிலையில் சமீபநாட்களாக தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் ஒர்க் அவுட் செய்யும் வீடியோ, டான்ஸ் வீடியோ, யோகா வீடியோ என தொடர்ந்து தனது திறமைகளை வெளிக்காட்டி வருகிறார். இந்நிலையில் தற்ப்போது ஆண் நண்பர் ஒருவருடன் ஆற்றங்கரையில் எடுத்துக்கொண்ட செல்ஃபி புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டு "வாழ்க்கையை மகிழ்ச்சியாக வாழுங்கள்" என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். இதில் பேண்ட் போடாமல் ஜெர்கின் மட்டும் போட்டுகொண்டு போஸ் கொடுத்து ரசிகர்களின் விமர்சனத்திற்கு ஆளாகியுள்ளார்.

