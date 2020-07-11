வாவ்... இட்ஸ் அமேஸிங்: கோமாளி நடிகை வெளியிட்ட வீடியோவை கண்டு வாய்பிளக்கும் ரசிகர்கள்!



























Keeping to myself, staying home, not having constant human connection had made my energy levels drop and all the sadness had just started to creep in, so to keep my system active i decided to learn something new Picked up this skill during quarantine and I'm super happy about how its kept me on my toes the last 6 weeks. I haven't had a dull moment in the time and also really happy about how learning a new skill keeps your mind away from all the negativity and keeps the supply of endorphins going. So why don't you go ahead and pick a new skill to learn today, learn anything, anything that will add a sense of joy in your life and keep you engaged and keep your mind from wandering Times are harder than ever, but you are your best solution Ps: do let me know what skill you are going to try, I'm adding a nee skill to my routine maybe I'll add yours :) @prateekkuhad thanks a lot for the soulful music ❤ Location: @jadehospitainment @jade735_retreat it was great being over, loved the experience ❤ #hooping #jade #jadehospitainment #retreat #gopro #homepro #experience #emerald #vacationhome #squadrann #happyhormones #hoopersofinstagram #thebarefeetchronicles #travel #prateekkuhad #coldmess @goproindia @gopro @squadrann