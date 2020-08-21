வெள்ளி, 21 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. சினிமா செய்தி

விவசாயத்தை முழு நேர வேலையாக செய்துவரும் சமந்தா - இன்ஸபிரேஷன் வீடியோ!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: வெள்ளி, 21 ஆகஸ்ட் 2020 (13:01 IST)

தமிழ், தெலுங்கு திரையுலகில் முன்னணி நாயகியாக வலம் வரும் நடிகை சமந்தா, கடந்த ஆண்டு அக்டோபர் 6-ம் தேதி தெலுங்கு நடிகர் நாக சைதன்யாவை காதல் திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டார். இவர்கள் இருவரும் விண்ணைத்தாண்டி வருவாயா தெலுங்கு ரீமேக்கான ஏ மாய சேஸாவே ஷூட்டிங் முதலே காதலித்து வந்தனர்.

கொரோனா ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவினால் 24 மணிநேரமும் வீட்டில் தங்கியிருக்கும் பிரபலங்கள் தங்களுக்கு போர் அடிக்காமல் இருக்க அவரவர் புத்தகங்கள் படிப்பது, சமைப்பது, கார்டனில் வேலை செய்வது, நடனமாடுவது, விழிப்புணர்வு வீடியோ வெளியிடுவது என தங்களை பிஸியாக வைத்துள்ளனர். அந்தவகையில் சமந்தா வீட்டில் இருந்தபடியே மொட்டை மாடியில் கார்டனிங் செய்து காய்கறிகளை அறுவடை செய்து வருகிறார்.

இந்நிலையில் தற்ப்போது இன்ஸ்டாவில் வீடியோ வெளியிட்டுள்ள சமந்தா இதே போன்று நீங்களும் உண்ணும் உணவை வீட்டிலேயே விவசாயம் செய்யுங்கள் என கூறி நடிகைகள் லக்ஷ்மி மன்சு மற்றும் ரகுல் ப்ரீத் சிங் ஆகியோருக்கு சேலஞ் விடுத்துள்ளார். லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியான முறையில் பயன்படுத்தி வரும் சமந்தாவை ரசிகர்கள் பலரும் பாராட்டி வருகின்றனர்.










Hey guys, thank you so much for the awesome support on all my #GrowWithMe posts. It feels amazing that you think growing your own food is cool too! As much as I have enjoyed making you a part of my journey, I would love to be a part of your #GrowWithMe journeys too. Now it’s time for you to join me on this #GrowWithMe journey. For the next few weeks, let’s grow together! So go find a pot, some soil, seeds, an empty milk packet or even a Hydroponic Homekit and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you. So don't forget to tag me and use the hashtag. I can't wait to hear from you all. To start things off, I’m challenging @lakshmimanchu & @rakulpreet along with all of you to #GrowWithMe. Let’s get our hands dirty


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :