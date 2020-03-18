புதன், 18 மார்ச் 2020
#SafeHand Challenge மூலம் கொரோனா விழிப்புணர்வு செய்த பிரபலங்கள் - வீடியோ!

papiksha| Last Updated: புதன், 18 மார்ச் 2020 (17:35 IST)

சர்வதேச தொற்று நோயாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள கொரோனா வைரஸ் தற்போது உலக முழுவதும் தீவிரமாக பரவி உலகம் முழுக்க உள்ள மக்களை அச்சுறுத்தி வருகிறது. இந்த வைரஸ் தொற்றிலிருந்து தங்களை பாதுகாத்துக்கொள்ள தனிமனிதர் ஒவ்வொருவரும் விழிப்புணர்வுடன் இருந்து வருகின்றனர்.

இந்நிலையில் தற்போது #SafeHand Challenge என்ற ஹேஸ்டேக்கை உருவாக்கி திரைத்துறை பிரபலங்கள், கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் விழிப்புணர்வு வீடியோவை வெளியிட்டு வருகின்றனர். இதோ அந்த வீடியோக்களின் தொகுப்பு..










हम सभी कोरोना वायरस (COVID-19) की वजह से चिंतित है।‬ ‪इस वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए जो एक आसान सी चीज़ हम कर सकते है वो है अपने हाथों को स्वच्छ रखना।‬ ‪हाथों को 20 सेकंड तक साबुन के साथ धोना अनिवार्य है। हमेशा अपने हाथों को अच्छे से धोएं।‬ . . ‪#safehandschallenge @unicef @who

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on


