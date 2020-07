Contest alert! Share this post in your instastoriesn tag me. I wil pick few of you n make a call on my insta live. Ready? Saree from . . Shot by @prachuprashanth Makeup n hair @vurvesalon . . #studioshoot #throwback #actresslife #sareelove #makeup #messybun #chennai #look #homely #instapic #instagram #actress #south #india #indianactress #greensareelook #nanditaswetha #flower