’’அடுத்த பிறந்தநாளைக் கோட்டையில் கொண்டாடுவோம் ’’ – கமல்ஹாசன் டுவீட்

நேற்று முன்தினம் நடிகர் கமல்ஹாசனின் பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. கமலுக்கு திரையுலகப் பிரபலங்கள், மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் கட்சியின் தொண்டர்கள், அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் உள்ளிட்டோர் அவருக்கு வாழ்த்துகள் தெரிவித்தனர். இதற்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்து கமல் தனது டுவிட்டர்கள் பக்கத்தில் ஒரு பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

My heartfelt thanks to my fans, family & friends, political leaders & film industry colleagues across India for your lovely birthday wishes.

Special thanks to my friends who are experts in various walks of life and to the media houses. Your birthday wishes mean a lot to me.(1/3)