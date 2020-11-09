திங்கள், 9 நவம்பர் 2020
’’அடுத்த பிறந்தநாளைக் கோட்டையில் கொண்டாடுவோம் ’’ – கமல்ஹாசன் டுவீட்

Sinoj| Last Updated: திங்கள், 9 நவம்பர் 2020 (16:49 IST)
 

நேற்று முன்தினம் நடிகர் கமல்ஹாசனின் பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. கமலுக்கு திரையுலகப் பிரபலங்கள், மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் கட்சியின் தொண்டர்கள், அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் உள்ளிட்டோர் அவருக்கு வாழ்த்துகள் தெரிவித்தனர். இதற்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்து கமல் தனது டுவிட்டர்கள் பக்கத்தில் ஒரு பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

அதில், ‘’என்னுடைய பிறந்தநாளுக்கு நேரிலும்,தொலைபேசி மற்றும் சமூக ஊடகங்கள் வாயிலாகவும் வாழ்த்திய ரசிகர்கள், நண்பர்கள், அரசியல் தலைவர்கள், திரையுலகினர், பிற துறை ஆளுமைகள், ஊடகவியலாளர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் என் மனமார்ந்த நன்றிகளைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். என் பிறந்த நாளை 'நற்பணி' தினமாகக் கொண்டாடிய எங்கள் மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் சகோதரர்களை மனதாரத் தழுவிக்கொள்கிறேன்.
 
உங்கள் அன்பிற்கு மென்மேலும் தகுதியுடையவனாக என்னை ஆக்கிக்கொள்ள 'உள்ளும் புறமும்' சீரமைப்பேன்.
 
அடுத்த பிறந்தநாளைக் கோட்டையில் கொண்டாடுவோம்.’’ என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.


