சனி, 27 ஜூன் 2020
கர்ப்பகாலத்தில் என் மீது அதிக அக்கறை எடுத்துக்கொண்டார் - காதலில் உருகும் சைந்தவி!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified சனி, 27 ஜூன் 2020 (16:07 IST)

ஜி வி பிரகாஷ் மிக இளம் வயதில் இசையமைப்பாளராக கோலிவுட்டில் அறிமுகமாகி தரமான இசையால் ரசிகர்கள் மனதில் இடம் பிடித்தவர். பின்னர் இவர் நடிகராகவும் அறிமுகமாகி சில படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இதற்கிடையில் தனது இசையில் அதிக பாடல்களைப் பாடிய பாடகி சைந்தவியைக் காதலித்து திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டார்.

திருமணத்திற்கு பின்னரும் கோலிவுட்டின் சூப்பர் ஹீரோக்களுக்கு பாடல் பாடிக்கொடுப்பது, இசையமைப்பது என இருவரும் கேரியரில் பிசியாக இருந்து வந்தனர். இந்த ஜோடியின் காம்போவில் உருவான அத்தனை பாடல்களும் சூப்பர் ஹிட் பாடல்கள் தான். கடைசியாக அசுரன் படத்தில் இடம்பெற்ற "எள்ளு வய பூக்கலையே" என்ற பாடல் ஜிவி இசையில் சைந்தவி தன் காந்தம் போன்ற குரலால் அனைவரையும் ஈர்த்துவிட்டார்.

இதற்கிடையில் கடந்த மாதம் தான் இந்த தம்பதிக்கு அன்வி என்ற அழகிய பெண்குழந்தை பிறந்தது. இந்த செய்தி கோலிவுட்டின் ஹேப்பி நியூஸ் ஆக பார்க்கப்பட்ட நிலையில் தற்போது சைந்தவி - ஜிவி பிரகாஷ் தம்பதி தங்களது 7வது திருமணநாளை நேற்று கொண்டாடினர். இதுகுறித்து சைந்தவி தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் கர்ப்பமாக இருக்கும்போது கணவருடன் எடுத்துக்கொண்ட புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டு பாசமழை பொழிந்துள்ளார்.

அதில், அன்பான கணவர் ஜிவி'க்கு 7வது திருமண நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.. ஒவ்வொரு வருடமும் உங்கள் மீது வைத்துள்ள என் அன்பு மேலும் மேலும் வளர்ந்து கொண்டே இருக்கிறது.
.நான் கர்ப்பமாக இருந்தபொழுது
நீங்கள் முழு அக்கறையும்,
பாசமும் காட்டி கவனித்துக்கொண்டீர்கள். நம் குழந்தையின் மீது அன்புள்ள அப்பாவாக நீங்கள் நடந்து கொள்வதை பார்க்கும் பொழுது, உங்கள் மீது வைத்துள்ள என் காதல்
இன்னும் அதிகரிக்கிறது. நீங்களும் நம்
சிறிய இளவரசியும் என் வாழ்வில் நடந்த மிகச் சிறந்த விஷயம். இன்னும் இதோபோன்ற
பல அழகான நினைவுகளை ஒன்றாக சேர்ந்து எப்போதும் உருவாக்குவோம் ஐ லவ் யூ என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். இந்த அழகான தம்பதிக்கு வனிதா, கிகி விஜய் உள்ளிட்டோர் வாழ்த்து கூறி வருகின்றனர்.

