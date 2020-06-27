கர்ப்பகாலத்தில் என் மீது அதிக அக்கறை எடுத்துக்கொண்டார் - காதலில் உருகும் சைந்தவி!

Happy 7th anniversary to us hubby dearest @gvprakash . With each passing year my love for you just keeps growing more and more .Throughout my pregnancy, you took extra special care and made sure I was happy and comfortable . Now to see you as a loving and doting father for our little princess , my love for you soars higher and deeper . Love you very very very very much . You and now our little princess are the best thing that ever happened to me !! Here’s to making many more lovely memories together and forever !!! Love you