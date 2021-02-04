உங்கள் ஹீரோவை இப்படி தேர்வு செய்யுங்கள்.....சித்தார்த் அட்வைஸ்

பின்னர், இயக்குநர் ஷங்கரின் பாய்ஸ் ப்டத்தில் ஹீரோவாக அறிமுகமாகி, தமிழ் மற்றும் தெலுங்கு சினிமாவில் முன்னணி நடிகராக வலம்வருகிறார்.
Choose your heroes wisely or watch them fall from grace. Education, empathy, honesty and a little spine could have saved the day. Alas.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 4, 2021
இந்நிலையில், நடிகர் சித்தார்த் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், விவேகத்துடன் உங்களுக்கான ஹீரோவை தேர்வு செய்யுங்கள் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
When powerful people who never take a stand, all suddenly sing the same tune in an orchestrated effort and just tow the line they are told to like pawns, that's what propaganda is all about. Know your #propaganda. #farmersrprotest— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 4, 2021
Choose your heroes wisely or watch them fall from grace. Education, empathy, honesty and a little spine could have saved the day. Alas.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 4, 2021