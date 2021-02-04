உங்கள் ஹீரோவை இப்படி தேர்வு செய்யுங்கள்.....சித்தார்த் அட்வைஸ்

தனது டுவிட்டர் பதிவுகள் இருட்டடிப்புச் செய்யப்படுவதாக நடிகர் சித்தார்த் தெரிவித்திருந்த நடிகர் சித்தார்த் உங்கள் ஹீரோக்களைக் கவனமாகத் தேர்நெடுங்கள் எனவும், எல்லாரும் ஒரே குரலில் பாடுகிறார்கள் எனவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Choose your heroes wisely or watch them fall from grace. Education, empathy, honesty and a little spine could have saved the day. Alas.

பின்னர், இயக்குநர் ஷங்கரின் பாய்ஸ் ப்டத்தில் ஹீரோவாக அறிமுகமாகி, தமிழ் மற்றும் தெலுங்கு சினிமாவில் முன்னணி நடிகராக வலம்வருகிறார்.



இவர் தற்போது இந்திய -2 படத்தில் நடித்து வருகிறார்.









சமூக வலைதளத்தில் ஆக்டிவாக இருக்கும் சித்தார்த், சமீபத்தில் டெல்லியில் தொடர்ந்து போராடி வரும் விவசாயிகள் குறித்த தனது கருத்துகளைக்கூறியதுடன் மத்திய அரசின் தவறுகளையும் கூறியதுடன், காந்தியை சுட்டுக்கொன்ற கோட்சேவை தீவிரவாதி, கொலையாளி என்று தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் விமர்சித்திருந்தார். இதனால் அவரது டுவிட்டர் பதிவுகள் இருட்டிப்பு செய்வதாகப் புகாரளித்திருந்தார்.



இந்நிலையில் டெல்லியில் தொடர்ந்து போராடி வரும் விவசாயிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக ரிஹானா, தன்பெர்க் உள்ளிட்ட வெளிநாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் குரல்கொடுத்துவருகின்றனர். டெல்லி போலீஸார் தன்பெர்க் மீது வழக்குப் பதிவு செய்தாலும்கூட, தன் ஆதரவு விவசாயிகளுக்கு தொடர்ந்து இருக்கும் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



மற்றொரு மக்கள், சச்சின்,ரெய்னா, லத மங்கேஸ்கர், அக்சய்குமார் உள்ளிட்ட கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் அனைவரும் உள்நாட்டு விவகாரத்தில் வெளிநாட்டினர் பார்வையாளாராக மட்டும் இருங்கள் என டுவீட் பதிவிட்டார்.

When powerful people who never take a stand, all suddenly sing the same tune in an orchestrated effort and just tow the line they are told to like pawns, that's what propaganda is all about. Know your #propaganda. #farmersrprotest