Finally the wait is over! It is my honor to be part of this First ever Musical Ballad #தாய்க்குப்பின்தாரம்!



Its such an honor that humbles me to perform for the Voice of @sidsriram and the composition of @dharankumar_c ! It cannot get any better and my dream came true moment! pic.twitter.com/wWsn8OXiQn