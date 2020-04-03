நைட் 8 மணிக்கு ஆயில் மசாஜ் செய்து குழந்தையை குளிப்பாட்டும் சுஜா வருணி - இதை படித்த பிறகு நீங்களும் செய்வீங்க!



































Hey guys...Just a small clarification! Many of you have asked me so many questions whether babies having evening bath is healthy?? I do everything under my doctor's consultation... Mostly I give him an 8pm bath with oil massage because the baby will have a peaceful sleep at night! And his body pain for the whole day will be relaxed when he has an oil massage and a hot tub bath! As a mother or a parent we know what is best for our children.. Kindly consult your doctors! Cold , flu etc.. Etc, does not occur in evening baths! Summer is here... Give your babies a good bath every day as u wish with your doctors advice.. Thank you #baby #bathtime