வெள்ளி, 3 ஏப்ரல் 2020
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. சினிமா செய்தி

நைட் 8 மணிக்கு ஆயில் மசாஜ் செய்து குழந்தையை குளிப்பாட்டும் சுஜா வருணி - இதை படித்த பிறகு நீங்களும் செய்வீங்க!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: வெள்ளி, 3 ஏப்ரல் 2020 (09:23 IST)

கடந்த 2017 ஆம் ஆண்டு விஜய் டிவியில் ஒளிபரப்பான
பிக் பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சி மூலம் பிரபலமானவர் சுஜா வருணி.
பல விளம்பர படங்களில் நடித்திருந்தாலும் பிக் பாஸில் பங்குபெற்ற பிறகுதான் தன்னை யார் என்று அடையாளம் காட்டிக்கொண்டார்.

பின்னர் பிக்பாஸில் இருந்து வெளியேறியதும் கடந்த 2018 ஆம் ஆண்டு நவம்பர் மாதம்
நடிகர் திலகம் சிவாஜி கணேசனின் பேரனும், ராம் குமாரின் மகனுமான சிவகுமாரை பல ஆண்டுகளாக காதலித்து திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டார்.
திருமணம் முடிந்து சில மாதங்களில் கர்ப்பமான சுஜா வருணிக்கு நேற்று ஆகஸ்ட் 21ம் தேதி ஆண் குழந்தை பிறந்துள்ளது.

இதையடுத்து குழந்தையுடன் மிகுந்த மகிழ்ச்சியாக வாழ்ந்து வரும் சுஜா வருணி அவ்வப்போது தாய்மையின் அழகிய புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிடுவார். அந்த வகையில் தற்போது தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் குழந்தை குளிப்பாட்டும் புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு ஒரு சிறிய தெளிவு ஒன்றை கொடுத்துள்ளார் .


"மாலையில் குளிக்கும் குழந்தைகள் ஆரோக்கியமாக இருக்கிறார்களா என்று உங்களில் பலர் என்னிடம் பல கேள்விகளைக் கேட்டிருக்கிறீர்களா ?? நான் என் மருத்துவரின் ஆலோசனையின் கீழ் தான் எல்லாவற்றையும் செய்கிறேன் ... பெரும்பாலும் நான் என் மகனை இரவு 8 மணிக்கு எண்ணெய் மசாஜ் மூலம் குளிப்பாட்டுவேன், ஏனென்றால் குழந்தைக்கு இரவில் அமைதியான தூக்கம் இருக்கும்!
அவர் எண்ணெய் மசாஜ் மற்றும் ஒரு சூடான தொட்டி குளியல் போது நாள் முழுவதும் அவரது உடல் வலி நிதானமாக இருக்கும்!


ஒரு தாய் அல்லது பெற்றோர் என்ற முறையில் எங்கள் குழந்தைகளுக்கு எது சிறந்தது என்பதை நாங்கள் அறிவோம் .. நீங்கள் தயவுசெய்து உங்கள் மருத்துவர்களை அணுகவும்! குளிர், காய்ச்சல் போன்றவை இருந்தால் மாலை குளியல் வேண்டாம்! ஆனால் இது கோடை காலம் எனவே
உங்கள் மருத்துவர்களின் ஆலோசனையுடன் உங்கள் குழந்தைகளுக்கு ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் ஒரு நல்ல குளியல் கொடுங்கள் நன்றி" என
தெளிவான விளக்கத்துடன் சிறந்த டிப்ஸ் கொடுத்துள்ளார்.



தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :