In #hey_ram movie a conversation between #KamalHaasan and #sharukkhan about ancient #indus_valley_civilization. In #TamilNadu #KEEZHADIதமிழ்CIVILIZATION2600 one of the ancient civilization has found This conversation is perfectly sync to this #கீழடி_ஆய்வு #60yearsofkamalhassan pic.twitter.com/KukCWptKZc