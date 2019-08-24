சனி, 24 ஆகஸ்ட் 2019
”ஹலால்” இறைச்சியை என்னால் சாப்பிட இயலாது.. மத சிக்கலில் பிரபல உணவு நிறுவனம்..

Last Updated: சனி, 24 ஆகஸ்ட் 2019 (16:30 IST)
சொமேட்டோவைத் தொடர்ந்து மத சிக்கலில் பிரபல உணவு நிறுவனமான மெக்டொனால்டும் சிக்கியுள்ளது.

இறைச்சிக்காக உணவுகளை வெட்டுவதில் ஹலால், ஜட்கா என இரு வகை உள்ளது. இதில் இஸ்லாமியர்கள் கடைபிடிப்பது ஹலால், ஹிந்துக்கள் கடைபிடிப்பது ஜட்கா. ஒரே வீச்சில் விலங்குகளின் கழுத்து துண்டாக்கப்பட்டால் அதற்கு பெயர் ஜட்கா. விலங்குகளின் கழுத்து கத்தியால் சீறப்பட்டு ரத்தம் வடிய இறந்தால் அதன் பெயர் ஹலால்.

இந்நிலையில் மெக்டோனால்டு நிறுவனத்தின் டிவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் ஒருவர் ”உங்கள் ஹோட்டல்கள் எல்லாம் ஹலால் சான்று பெற்றவையா? என கேட்டுள்ளார். அதற்கு பதிலளித்த மெக்டோனால்டு, ”எங்கள் உணவகங்களில் ஹலால் சான்றிதழ்கள் உள்ளன, எங்களின் எந்த உணவகத்திற்கு சென்றாலும் அந்த உணவக மேலாளர்களிடம் சான்றிதழை பார்த்துகொள்ளலாம்” என கூறியிருந்தது.

இந்த டிவிட்டர் பதிவு இணையத்தில் வேகமாக பரவியது. அதில் பலர் தங்கள் அதிருப்தியையும், கண்டணத்தையும் பதிவு செய்தனர். இதை தொடர்ந்து “தேவையில்லாமல் நான் ஹலால் இறைச்சியை சாப்பிட விரும்பவில்லை.
நான் மெக்டோனால்டு உணவகத்தில் சாப்பிட வேண்டாமா? “ என ஒருவர் கேள்வி எழுப்பி உள்ளார். மெக்டோனால்டு நிறுவனம் இதற்கான பதிலை இன்னும் அளிக்கவில்லை. இந்த விவகாரத்திற்கு என்ன தீர்வு காணலாம் என மெக்டோனால்டு நிறுவனம் யோசனை செய்து வருவதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. இதை தொடர்ந்து  ஹிந்துக்கள் அனைவரும் மெக்டோனாடை புறக்கணிக்கவேண்டும் என சிலர் #boycottmcdonalds என்ற ஹேஸ்டேக்கை வைரலாக்கி வருகிறார்கள்.


