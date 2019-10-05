செவ்வாய், 8 அக்டோபர் 2019
  1. செய்திகள்
  2. செய்திகள்
  3. தேசியச் செய்திகள்

டிவிட்டர் மூலம் மரங்களை வெட்டுவதற்கு எதிர்ப்பு.. டிரெண்டாகும் #AareyForest ஹேஷ்டேக்

Arun Prasath| Last Modified சனி, 5 அக்டோபர் 2019 (17:06 IST)
மும்பை ஆரே வனப்பகுதியில் 2,700 மரங்களை வெட்ட மும்பை நகராட்சி முடிவெடுத்துள்ள நிலையில், அதனை எதிர்த்து டிவிட்டரில் #AareyForest ஹேஷ்டேக் டிரெண்டாகி வருகிறது.

மெட்ரோ ரயில் பணிகளுக்காக 2,700 மரங்களை வெட்ட மும்பை மாநகராட்சி முடிவு செய்துள்ள நிலையில், இதற்கு எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவித்து ஆரே காலணி  மக்களும் அவர்களுக்கு ஆதரவாக பல சமூக ஆர்வலர்கள் கொண்ட அமைப்புகளும் போராட்டம் நடத்தி வருகின்றனர்.

இந்நிலையில் ஆரே காலணி மக்களின் போராட்டத்திற்கு ஆதரவு தெரிவிக்கும் வகையில் #AareyForest என்ற ஹேஷ்டேக் டிரெண்டாகி வருகிறது. இப்போராட்டத்திற்கு ஊர்மிளா மடோண்ட்கர், பூஜா ஹெக்டே, தியா மிர்சா, ஷ்ரத்தா கபூர் ஆகியோர் டிவிட்டர் மூலம் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். இதனிடையே ஒரே இரவில் 400 மரங்கள் வெட்டப்பட்டுள்ளதாக கூறப்படுவது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது. மேலும் ஆரே காலணியில் 144 தடை உத்தரவு பிறப்பிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் கூறப்படுகிறது.


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :