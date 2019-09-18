"ஆத்தி... 42 வயசுல என்னம்மா யோகா பண்ணுறாங்க" மாஸ் காட்டும் ஷில்பா ஷெட்டி - வீடியோ!

As James Broughton said, “I’m happy to report, the child in me is still ageless” Started learning advance yoga at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana. I believe it’s never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I’m okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn’t live with. We don’t grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living... So Live it up #instafam. Never give up. Try something new. @sairajyoga #nevertoolate #ageless #life #live #yoga #yogi #liveitup # #scorpionpose #spine #gratitude #mondaymotivation

