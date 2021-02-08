திங்கள், 8 பிப்ரவரி 2021
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. சினிமா செய்தி

’’சக்ரா’’ பட ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு ; சென்சார் சான்றிதழ் ஓகே...விஷால் தகவல்

Sinoj| Last Updated: திங்கள், 8 பிப்ரவரி 2021 (20:30 IST)



விஷால் பிலிம்பேக்டரி சார்பில் தயாரித்து விஷால் நடித்து எம்.எஸ்.ஆனந்தன் இயக்கத்தில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம் ‘சக்ரா’. இப்படம் வரும் பிப்ரவரி மாதம் 19 தேதி ரிலீஸாகும் என்று நடிகர் விஷால் அறிவித்துள்ளார்

விஷால் நடித்து எம்.எஸ்.ஆனந்தன் இயக்கத்தில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம் ‘சக்ரா’. ஸ்ரதா ஸ்ரீநாத், ரெஜினா கசாண்ட்ரா உள்ளிட்டோர் நடித்துள்ள இந்த படம் திரையரங்குகளில் வெளியிடப்பட இருந்தது. ஆனால் கொரோனா காரணமாக திரையரங்குகள் மூடப்பட்டுள்ளதால் படத்தை ஓடிடி தளங்களுக்கு விற்க முயற்சிகள் மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டு வருவதாக முதலில் செய்திகள் வெளியானது.

இதற்கான பேச்சுவார்த்தைக் கூட முடிந்த நிலையில் இப்போது கடைசி நேரத்தில் சக்ரா திரைப்படத்தை திரையரங்குகளில் ரிலீஸ் செய்ய விஷால் முடிவெடுத்துள்ளார்.

ஏற்கனவே பொங்கலுக்கு விஜய்யின் மாஸ்டர் படம்
பொங்கலுக்கு ரிலீஸ் ஆகி ரூ.250 கோடி வசூலாகியுள்ள நிலையில் மற்ற நடிகர்களும் தங்கள் படங்களை திரையரங்கில் ரிலீஸ் செய்ய திட்டமிட்டுள்ளனர்.

இந்நிலையில், விஷாலின் சக்ரா படம் வரும் பிப்ரவரி 19-ம் தேதி இப்படம் வெளியாகவுள்ளதாக
நடிகர் விஷால் அதிகாரப்பூர்வமாக தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் இப்படத்தின் தமிழ் வெர்சனுக்கு யு/ஏ என்று சென்சார் சான்றிதழ் வழங்கியுள்ளதாகவும் தெலுங்கு வெர்சனுக்கு சென்சார் இனிமேல் வழங்கவுள்ளதாகவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இந்தத் தகவல் திரைப்பட ரசிகர்ளை மகிழ்ச்சியில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது. யுவன் சங்கர் ராஜாவின் இசையில் ஏற்கனவே பாடல்கள் ஹிட் அடித்துள்ளது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.@VishalKOfficial @ShraddhaSrinath @srushtiDange @ReginaCassandra @thisisysr @AnandanMS15


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :