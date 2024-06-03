திங்கள், 3 ஜூன் 2024
  • Follow us
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. சினிமா செய்தி
Written By vinoth
Last Modified: திங்கள், 3 ஜூன் 2024 (12:37 IST)

ரவீனா கார் மோதி பெண்ணுக்குக் காயமா?.. வெளியான புதிய வீடியோவால் குழப்பம்!

பாலிவுட்டின் முன்னணி நடிகையான ரவீனா டாண்டன் பயணம் செய்த கார் மோதியதில் பெண் ஒருவர் காயமடைந்ததாக செய்தி பரவி பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியது. அதுமட்டுமில்லாமல் நியாயம் கேட்ட அந்த பெண்ணின் உறவினர்களை ரவீனாவின் ஓட்டுனர் தாக்கியதாகவும் சொல்லப்பட்டது.

மேலும் ரவீனா அந்த காரில் நிற்க முடியாத அளவுக்கு போதயில் இருந்ததாகவும், அவரும் தட்டிக் கேட்ட பொதுமக்களிடம் சண்டைக்கு சென்றதாகவும் சொல்லப்பட்டு ஒரு வீடியோ வெளியானது. அந்த வீடியோவில் ரவீனா ‘என்னை தாக்காதீர்கள்’ என்று கூச்சல் போடுவது போலவும், தன்னை வீடியோ எடுக்காதீர்கள் என்றும் ஆவேசமாகப் பேசியிருந்தார்.


இந்நிலையில் இப்போது புதிதாக வெளியாகியுள்ள ஒரு வீடியோவில் ரவீனாவின் கார் சம்மந்தப்பட்ட பெண் மீது மோதவில்லை என்றும் விலகி செல்வது போலவும் காட்சிகள் வெளியாகியுள்ளன. இதனால் ரவீனா மேல் எந்த குற்றமும் இல்லை சுகர் பகுதி போலீஸார் அறிவித்துள்ளனர். இந்த சிசிடிவி காட்சிகளும் இப்போது இணையத்தில் பரவி வருகின்றன.

ஆர்.கண்ணன் இயக்கத்தில் எமோஷனல் ஹாரர் திரில்லர்! ஹன்சிகா இரு வேடங்களில் ‘காந்தாரி'

ஆர்.கண்ணன் இயக்கத்தில் எமோஷனல் ஹாரர் திரில்லர்! ஹன்சிகா இரு வேடங்களில் ‘காந்தாரி'மணிரத்னத்திடம் உதவியாளராக பணியாற்றி, ‘ஜெயம்கொண்டான்’ படத்தின் மூலம் வெற்றிகர இயக்குநராக ஆரம்பித்து தயாரிப்பாளராகவும் மாறிய ஆர்.கண்ணன் தற்போது ஹன்சிகா மோத்வானி நாயகியாக நடித்துள்ள ‘காந்தாரி’ படத்தை இயக்கி தனது மசாலா பிக்ஸ் சார்பில் தயாரித்து இருக்கிறார்.

சூர்யா ஜோதிகா நடித்த ‘ஜில்லுனு ஒரு காதல்’ படத்தின் இரண்டாம் பாகம்… ஹீரோவாக கவின்?

சூர்யா ஜோதிகா நடித்த ‘ஜில்லுனு ஒரு காதல்’ படத்தின் இரண்டாம் பாகம்… ஹீரோவாக கவின்?தமிழ் சினிமாவில் சூர்யாவும் ஜோதிகாவும் இணைந்து நடித்த கடைசி படமாக அமைந்தது ஜில்லுனு ஒரு காதல். 2006 ஆம் ஆண்டு சூர்யா ஜோதிகா திருமணத்துக்கு முன்னதாக அவர்கள் ஜோடியாக நடித்து ரிலீஸான திரைப்படம் ஜில்லுனு ஒரு காதல். அப்போது அந்த படம் பிளாப் ஆனாலும், அதன் பின்னர் அந்த படத்தின் ரொமான்ஸ் காட்சிகளும், பாடல்களும் இளைஞர்கள் மத்தியில் பிரபலம் ஆகின. குறிப்பாக வடிவேலுவின் நகைச்சுவைக் காட்சிகளூம், ஏ ஆர் ரஹ்மானின் பாடல்களும் இன்றும் ரசிக்கப்படுபவையாக உள்ளன.

கருடன் வெற்றியால் சூடுபிடிக்கும் லெஜண்ட் சரவணனின் அடுத்த படம்… ஷூட்டிங் எப்போது?

கருடன் வெற்றியால் சூடுபிடிக்கும் லெஜண்ட் சரவணனின் அடுத்த படம்… ஷூட்டிங் எப்போது?சரவணா ஸ்டோர் அண்ணாச்சி சரவணன் நடித்த தி லெஜன்ட் என்ற திரைப்படம் கடந்த ஆண்டு வெளியானது என்பதும் இந்த படம் ஓரளவு பாசிட்டிவ் விமர்சனங்களை பெற்றாலும் எதிர்பார்த்த அளவு வசூலை பெறவில்லை என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது. அதுமட்டுமில்லாமல் அவரின் தோற்றம் உருவ கேலிகளுக்கும் ஆளானது.

விஜய் ஆண்டனி நடிக்க இருந்த கதையில் விஜய் சேதுபதி..!

விஜய் ஆண்டனி நடிக்க இருந்த கதையில் விஜய் சேதுபதி..!விதார்த், பாரதிராஜா ஆகியோர் நடிப்பில் உருவான குரங்கு பொம்மை படத்தை இயக்கியவர் நித்திலன். இந்த படம் விமர்சன ரீதியாக நல்ல வரவேற்பைப் பெற்ற நிலையில் அடுத்து அவர் விஜய் சேதுபதி நடிக்கும் மகாராஜா இயக்கி வருகிறார். இந்த படத்தின் ஷூட்டிங் கடந்த ஆண்டு மத்தியில் தொடங்கி இறுதியில் முடிவடைந்தது. இது விஜய் சேதுபதியின் 50 ஆவது படமாக உருவாகி வருகிறது.

“ஓடிடி என்பது நூலகம் போன்றது… அதனால் தியேட்டர் பாதிக்கப்படாது” – மாரி செல்வராஜ் பதில்!

“ஓடிடி என்பது நூலகம் போன்றது… அதனால் தியேட்டர் பாதிக்கப்படாது” – மாரி செல்வராஜ் பதில்!தமிழ் சினிமாவில் ‘பரியேறும் பெருமாள், ‘கர்ணன்’ மற்றும் ‘மாமன்னன்’ ஆகிய படங்களின் மூலம் கவனம் பெற்றவர் இயக்குனர் மாரி செல்வராஜ். தற்போது வாழை என்ற படத்தை இயக்கிமுடித்துள்ள அவர் அடுத்து இயக்கத்தில் துருவ் விக்ரம் நடிக்கும் பைசன் என்ற படத்தை இயக்குகிறார். இந்த படத்தின் ஷூட்டிங் இப்போது நடந்து வருகிறது.

மேலும் வீடியோக்கள்

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

செய்திகள்

சினிமா

ஜோ‌திட‌ம்

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com