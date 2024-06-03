ரவீனா கார் மோதி பெண்ணுக்குக் காயமா?.. வெளியான புதிய வீடியோவால் குழப்பம்!

பாலிவுட்டின் முன்னணி நடிகையான ரவீனா டாண்டன் பயணம் செய்த கார் மோதியதில் பெண் ஒருவர் காயமடைந்ததாக செய்தி பரவி பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியது. அதுமட்டுமில்லாமல் நியாயம் கேட்ட அந்த பெண்ணின் உறவினர்களை ரவீனாவின் ஓட்டுனர் தாக்கியதாகவும் சொல்லப்பட்டது.





மேலும் ரவீனா அந்த காரில் நிற்க முடியாத அளவுக்கு போதயில் இருந்ததாகவும், அவரும் தட்டிக் கேட்ட பொதுமக்களிடம் சண்டைக்கு சென்றதாகவும் சொல்லப்பட்டு ஒரு வீடியோ வெளியானது. அந்த வீடியோவில் ரவீனா ‘என்னை தாக்காதீர்கள்’ என்று கூச்சல் போடுவது போலவும், தன்னை வீடியோ எடுக்காதீர்கள் என்றும் ஆவேசமாகப் பேசியிருந்தார்.





Actress Raveena Tandon's driver accused of rash driving & crashing into 3 women in Bandra, Mumbai. Injured's family claim Raveena in an inebriated state got off the car along with her driver & further assaulted the victims on the road. Crowds turned aggressive leading to heated… pic.twitter.com/PdbgLMueFz

It is clearly visible in the CCTV that actress Raveena Tandon's car did not hit any woman.



The claim that the car did not hit the woman is not visible anywhere in this CCTV.#RaveenaTandon pic.twitter.com/Gv7VUVHpsc