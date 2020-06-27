சனி, 27 ஜூன் 2020
ராதிகா - சரத்குமார் மகளின் முயற்சியை கண்டு வியக்கும் கோலிவுட்!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: சனி, 27 ஜூன் 2020 (10:40 IST)

தமிழ் சினிமாவின் நட்சத்திர குடும்பங்களில் ஒன்றான ராதிகா - சரத்குமாரின் குடும்பத்தில் இருந்து பலரும் திரைத்துறையை சேர்ந்தவர்கள். ராதிகா சரத்குமார் தம்பதிக்கு பிறந்த மகள் ரயன் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் அபிமன்யு மிதுன் என்பவரை கடந்த 2016ல் திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டார்.

அதையடுத்து அவர்களுக்கு கடந்த 2018ல் அழகிய ஆண் குழந்தை பிறந்தது. இதனால் ஒட்டு மொத்த குடும்பமும் மகிழ்ச்சியில் மூழ்கியது.அதையடுத்து கடந்த மாதம் 15ம் தேதி தான் அழகிய பெண் குழந்தை பெற்றேடுத்தார் ரயன். ரயன் அப்பா சரத் குமார் மீதும் அம்மா ராதிகா மீதும் அதீத அன்பும் பாசமும் வைத்துள்ளனர். அவரக்ளை யாரேனும் கிண்டல் செய்து ட்ரோல் செய்தல் கூட விடமாட்டார். ட்விட்டரில் வெளித்துகட்டிவிட்டு தான் மறுவேலை செய்வார். அந்த அளவிற்கு பெற்றோர்கள் மீது பாசமுள்ளவர்.

அந்த பாசத்தின் வெளிப்பாடாக தனது மகளுக்கு அம்மாவின் பெயர் போன்றே "ராத்யா மிதுன்" என பெயர் சூட்டி மகிழ்ந்துள்ளார் ரயன். சமீபத்தில் கூட
தன் பேதியை ராதிகா - சரத்குமார் இருவரும் கொஞ்சுவது போன்ற கேண்டிட் கேப்ஷன் புகைப்பதை ரயன் வெளியிட்டு மகிழ்ந்தார்.

இந்நிலையில் ரயன் குழந்தை பிறந்த பிறகு தனது உடல் எடையை குறைத்து படு ஸ்லிம் ஆக மாறியுள்ளார். இது குறித்து தனது இன்ஸ்டாவில் " குழந்தை பிறப்பதற்கு முன் - குழந்தை பிறந்த பின் என ஒப்பிட்டு இரண்டு போட்டோக்களை வெளியிட்டு தன் முயற்சியின் பலனை வெளிப்படுத்தியிருக்கிறார். பலருக்கும் இன்ஸ்பிரேஷனாக ரயன் தெரிவதாக கமெண்ட்ஸ்
செய்து அவரது முயற்சியை பாராட்டி வருகின்றனர்.



