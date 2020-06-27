ராதிகா - சரத்குமார் மகளின் முயற்சியை கண்டு வியக்கும் கோலிவுட்!

I have always been a chubby person, never skinny! But I have always been comfortable in my skin, until my last trimester with Radhya! I went to a point where I hated everything about myself and that started to mess with my head-Back to back pregnancies do that to you. The picture on the left was taken a week before I delivered and the picture on the right today! I have had help from two phenomenal women- @nutritionist.minacshi with my diet and @jenthomasfitness with my workouts online. The eating and exercise have helped me lose the KGs but also kept my postpartum blues at bay. I have a long way to go but I like where it’s going!