ஓ மை கடவுளே.... சாட்டிலைட் உரிமையை கைப்பற்றிய பிரபல தொலைக்காட்சி!

We're super delighted to share the news that #OhMyKadavule satellite rights has been acquired by@ZeeTamil and digital rights acquired by Zee5 ♥♥ Book your tickets now from the below link. https://t.co/PX7mz4zhG2@Dili_AFF @AxessFilm @HappyHighPic @dir_ashwath @AshokSelvan pic.twitter.com/PNULp694AL