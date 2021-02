Happy to share the First Look of #KuttiStory, An anthology Produced by @VelsFilmIntl @IshariKGanesh Dir by #NalanKumaraswamy#KuttiStoryFromFeb12#ItsAllAboutLove #KuttiStoryFirstLook @AditiBalan @sreekar_prasad @Ashkum19 pic.twitter.com/gfj4BhJS5d