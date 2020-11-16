திங்கள், 16 நவம்பர் 2020
’’கொலைவெறி டீ ‘’ நாளில்...’’ரவுடி பேபி’’ பாடல் 1 பில்லியன் வியூஸ்…தனுஷ், யுவன் டுவீட்

Sinoj| Last Updated: திங்கள், 16 நவம்பர் 2020 (16:07 IST)



இதுகுறித்து மாரி பட நாயகரும் இப்பாடலைப் பாடியவருமான நடிகர் தனுஷ், தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில்’’ என்ன ஒரு எதிர்ப்பாராத நிகழ்வு….ரவுடு பேபி பாடல் 1 பில்லியன் பார்வையாளர்களைப் பெற்றுள்ளது. அதேநாளில் கொலைவெறி பாடல் உருவாகி 9 ஆண்டுகளாகிறது. ரவுடி பேபி பாடல் தான் தென்னிந்தியாவில் 1 பில்லியன் பார்வையாளர்களைப் பெற முதல் பாடல்.ரசிகர்களுக்கு என் இதயத்திலிருந்து நன்றியைத் தெரிவிக்கிறேன் ’’என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து யுவன் சங்கர் ராஜா தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், ’’இது எனக்கு இன்ப அதிர்ச்சியாக உள்ளது. ரவுடி பேபி பாடல் மற்றுமொரு மைல்கல்லாக அமைந்து 1 பில்லியன் பார்வையாளர்களைப் பெற்றுள்ளது. எல்லோருக்கும் நன்றி’’ எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



