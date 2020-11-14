சிவகாத்திகேயன் பட இயக்குநருடன் கைகோர்த்த கார்த்தி...இன்று புதிய படத்திற்கான பூஜை!

மேலும் இந்த படத்தின் போஸ்ட் புரொடக்ஷன் பணிகள் தற்போது விறுவிறுப்பாக நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. வரும் பொங்கல் தினத்தில் மாஸ்டர் மற்றும் ஈஸ்வரன் ஆகிய திரைப்படங்கள் உடன் சுல்தான் வெளியாகும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.
.@Karthi_Offl’s next with @Psmithran is off the mark. @lakku76's @Prince_Pictures— S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) November 14, 2020
Music by @gvprakash#Karthi_PSMithran #PrincePictures4@AntonyLRuben
Can't wait to see @george_dop capture the charismatic #Karthi pic.twitter.com/yZAHzE9qVF
Let’s make it memorable!— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2020
Need all your best wishes for our next :) https://t.co/ifkGqr4s48