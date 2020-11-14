சனி, 14 நவம்பர் 2020
சிவகாத்திகேயன் பட இயக்குநருடன் கைகோர்த்த கார்த்தி...இன்று புதிய படத்திற்கான பூஜை!

Sinoj| Last Modified சனி, 14 நவம்பர் 2020 (16:44 IST)

இன்று கார்த்தி நடிப்பில் இரும்புத்திரை, ஹீரோ ஆகிய படங்களின்
இயக்குநர் பி.எஸ்.மித்ரன் இயக்கத்தில் ஒரு புதிய படத்திற்காக பூஜை போடப்பட்டுள்ளது.


எஸ்ஆர் பிரபு தயாரிப்பில் உருவாகியுள்ள இந்த படத்தை இயக்குநர் பாக்யராஜ் கண்ணன் இயக்கியுள்ளார். அதிரடி ஆக்ஷன் மற்றும் ரொமான்ஸ் கலந்த இந்த திரைப்படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு சமீபத்தில் முடிவடைந்தது


மேலும் இந்த படத்தின் போஸ்ட் புரொடக்ஷன் பணிகள் தற்போது விறுவிறுப்பாக நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. வரும் பொங்கல் தினத்தில் மாஸ்டர் மற்றும் ஈஸ்வரன் ஆகிய திரைப்படங்கள் உடன் சுல்தான் வெளியாகும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.

இந்நிலையில் இன்று கார்த்தி நடிப்பில் இரும்புத்திரை, ஹீரோ ஆகிய படங்களின் இயக்குநர் பி.எஸ்.மித்ரன் இயக்கத்தில் ஒரு புதிய படத்திற்காக பூஜை போடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இப்படத்தை பிரின்ஸ் பிக்சர்ஸ் என்ற நிறுவனம் சார்பில் எஸ்.லட்சுமன்குமார்
தயாரிக்கிறார்.

இப்படத்திற்கு ஜிவி.பிரகாஷ்குமார் இசையமைக்கவுள்ளார்.
நானும் ரவுடிதான், தெறி உள்ளிட்ட படங்களில் ஒளிப்பதிவாளராகப் பணியாற்றிய ஜார்ஜ்.சி வில்லியம்ஸ் இப்படத்திற்கு ஒளிப்பதிவு செய்யவுள்ளார். ரூபான் இப்படத்திற்கு எடிட்டிங் செய்யவுள்ளார். தீபாவளியான் இன்று இப்படத்தின் முதல் பாடல் பதிவானது.

சமீபத்தில் கார்த்தி நடிப்பில் உருவாகியுள்ள சுல்தான் படத்தில் ஃபர்ஸ்லுக் போஸ்டர் வெளியானது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.


