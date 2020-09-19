சனி, 19 செப்டம்பர் 2020
உங்களை மிஸ் செய்கிறேன்... இறந்த அப்பாவை பார்க்க விரும்பும் நடிகை ! உருக்கமான பதிவு

Sinoj| Last Modified சனி, 19 செப்டம்பர் 2020 (17:32 IST)

நடிகை அமலா பால்
எப்போதும் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் ஆக்டிவாக
இருப்பவர்.
இவர் தற்போது, அதோ அந்த பறவை போல், கடாவர் உள்ளிட்ட படங்களில் நடித்து வருகிறார்.

இந்நிலையில் அமலா பால் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் ஒரு பதிவிட்டிருந்தார். அதில், தனது அப்பாவைப் பற்றிக் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

கடந்த இரண்டு மாதங்களுக்கு முன் இறந்த அவரது அப்பா இறந்தார். இதையடுத்து அவரது பிறந்தநாள் என்பதால் அமலாபால் உருக்கான பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். அஹ்டில்

அதில், அப்பா நீங்கள் எந்த வடிவில் இருந்தாலும் எனக்கும், அம்மாவுக்கும் ,ஜித்துவுக்கும் மகிழ்ச்சி. எல்லா விருப்பங்களும் நிறைவேற விரும்புகிறேன். உங்களை அடையாளம் காண விருமபுகிறேன். நான் உங்களிடம் ஒன்றைக் கூற வேண்டும்… உங்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துகள் எனத்தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

