புதன், 6 மே 2020
ரசிகர்களின் வாழ்த்து மழையில் நனையும் பிக்பாஸ் ஷெரின்....!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: புதன், 6 மே 2020 (09:28 IST)

கமல் ஹாசன் தொகுத்து வழங்கிய பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியின் மூலம் பெரிய அளவில் பேமஸ் ஆனவர் நடிகை ஷெரின். ஆனால் அவர் இதற்கு முன் சிறுவயதாக இருந்தபோதே ஒரு சில தமிழ் படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். “அழகிய அசுரா, அழகிய அசுரா” என்ற பாடலில் ஷெரின் எஸ்பிரஷனில் பலரும் மயங்கியதுண்டு.

அதையடுத்து செல்வராகவன் இயக்கத்தில் வெளியான துள்ளுவதோ இளமை படத்தில் தனுஷுடன் சேர்ந்து நடித்துள்ளார். தனுஷின் முதல் படமான இதில் ஷெரின், அபிநய்,ரமேஷ் கண்ணா,தலைவாசல் விஜய்,விஜயகுமார், ஷில்பா போன்ற பல நடிகர்கள் நடித்து இருந்தார்கள். தமிழ் சினிமாவில் பல்வேறு படங்களில் நடித்தாலும் அவரை பிரபலப்படுத்தியது என்னமோ பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சி தான்.

இந்நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு பின்னர் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் எப்போதும் ஆக்டீவாக இருந்து வரும் ஷெரினிக்கு அழகு கூடிக்கொண்டே போகிறது. ஆம், பிக்பாஸில் இருந்ததைவிட தற்போது உடல் எடை குறைத்து ஒல்லியாக வலம் வருகிறார். இந்நிலையில் இன்று தனது 36ஆவது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடும் ஷெரினிக்கு நண்பர்கள் , பிரபலங்கள் , ரசிகர்கள் என அனைவரும் வாழ்த்துக்கூறி வருகின்றனர். தற்போது இன்ஸ்டாவில் சேலை அணிந்து அழகிய புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு "கண்விழித்ததில் இருந்து ஏகப்பட்ட வாழ்த்துக்கள் உங்கள் அன்பால் திகைத்துபோயுள்ளேன். இந்த பிறந்தநாளை மறக்கமுடியாத நாளாக ஆக்கிய அனைவருக்கும் நன்றி என்று கூறி பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இந்த புகைப்படத்திற்கு லைக்ஸ்களும் , வாழ்த்துக்களும் குவிந்து வருகிறது.

