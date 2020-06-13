சனி, 13 ஜூன் 2020
மகனுடன் கொஞ்சி விளையாடும் எமி ஜாக்சன் - கியூட் போட்டோஸ்!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified சனி, 13 ஜூன் 2020 (14:27 IST)

மதராசப்பட்டிணம் மூலம் தமிழில் அறிமுகமானவர் எமி ஜாக்சன். தொடர்ந்து ஐ, தாண்டவம், தங்கமகன், கெத்து, தெறி, 2.0 போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்து தமிழ் சினிமாவின் அடையாளமாக மாறினார். எமி ஜாக்சனுக்கு ஜார்ஜ் பெனாய்டோ என்ற காதலர் இருக்கிறார். அவரோடு பல காலமாக லிவிங் டூ கெதர் உறவு முறையில் வாழ்ந்து வந்த எமி கர்ப்பமானார்.

திருமணத்திற்கு முன்பே தான் கர்ப்பமானதை சோசியல் மீடியாவில் எமி பதிவிட அது பெரும் சர்ச்சைக்கு உள்ளாகி அதை பலரும் விமர்சித்தனர். பின்னர் கடந்த மே மாதம் ஆண்ட்ரியாஸ் என்ற ஆண் குழந்தை பிறந்தது. குழந்தையுடன் மகிழ்ச்சியான நாட்களை கடந்து வரும் எமி அவ்வப்போது சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் கியூட்டான சில புகைப்படங்ககளை பதிவிட்டு வருகிறார்.


இந்நிலையில் தற்போது தனது செல்ல மகனுடன் கொஞ்சி விளையாடும் சில அழகிய புகைப்படங்ககளை சமூகவலைத்தளத்தில் வெளியிட்டு பலரது கவனத்தை ஈர்த்துள்ளார். கொழு கொழு கன்னங்களுடன் மகன் ஆண்ட்ரியாஸ் செம கியூட்டாக சிரிப்பதும் அம்மாவுக்கு முத்தம் கொடுத்ததும் அவ்வளவு அழகாக இருக்கிறது.


