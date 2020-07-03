ஆளுக்கு இப்படியே இறங்கிட்டாங்க... ஐஸ்வர்யா தனுஷின் லாக்டவுன் ஒர்கவுட்!



































I hope you are safe, happy, and healthy at home. We’ve all stayed so strong through so many months of lockdown, and it’s so inspiring. I know the lockdown can take a toll on our physical and mental wellbeing so it’s very important you pay attention to your needs. every Wednesday, I’m going to try and post something for #WellnessWednesdayWithAishwaryaa - 3 tips on how you can care for your mind and body. It’s going to be - A yoga pose - A mindfulness exercise - A nutrition tip Do remember to tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga & #WellnessWednesdayWithAishwaryaa when you do it. I’d love if you guys participate in this challenge which if all about caring for yourself. So, here we go! 1. Yoga Pose - Elevated Plank Pose with Yoga Blocks/Chair/Short Stool - To get into the pose, place your feet on the elevated chair, sofa or a short stool. Ensure that your body is a straight line from your shoulder to your heels. - Keep your wrists under your shoulder and contract your abs so it’s tight - Look straight down at the floor to avoid any strain on your neck muscles - Elevating your legs makes the pose a little more challenging. If you’re not able to do this, you can do a normal plank - Hold this pose for as long as you can and carefully come out of it, bringing one leg down at a time 2. Mindfulness Tip - Start a gratitude journal. Every day, write down one thing you’re thankful for/you love/you adore. Keep going back to it whenever you feel low 3. Nutrition Tip - Start each day with a warm cup of lemon water to cleanse your system from within. Take care and stay happy and stay safe ! #WellnessWednesdayWithAishwaryaa #yogaplus #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga #sarvayoga #divayoga