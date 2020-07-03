வெள்ளி, 3 ஜூலை 2020
ஆளுக்கு இப்படியே இறங்கிட்டாங்க... ஐஸ்வர்யா தனுஷின் லாக்டவுன் ஒர்கவுட்!

வெள்ளி, 3 ஜூலை 2020 (08:57 IST)

சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் ரஜினியின் மகளும் தனுஷின் மனைவியுமான ஐஸ்வர்யா தனுஷ் 3 படத்தின் மூலம் இயக்குனராக திரையுலகில் தடம் பதித்து வெற்றியை நிலைநாட்டினார். அதுமட்டுமின்றி பரதநாட்டிய நடனர் மற்றும் பின்னணி பாடகியாக சிறந்து விளங்கி வருகிறார்.

இருக்கு யாத்ரா, லிங்கா என்ற இரு மகன்கள் உள்ளனர். சமூகவலைத்தளத்தில் அவ்வப்போது தன் குடும்பத்தினருடன் இருக்கும் புகைப்படங்களை பதிவிட்டு வரும் ஐஸ்வர்யா தனுஷ் இந்த கொரோனா ஊரடங்கில் யோகா, உடற்பயிற்சி உள்ளிட்டவற்றில் கவனத்தை செலுத்தி வருகிறார்.


அந்தவகையில் தற்ப்போது தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் ஜிம் உடையில்
ஒரு வளையத்தின் மீது
இரண்டு கால்களையும் தூக்கி வைத்தபடி கைகள் இரண்டும் தனது முழு உடலை தாங்கி நிற்கும் அசாத்தியமான யோகாவை செய்து அசத்தியிருக்கிறார். இந்த புகைப்படத்தை பார்த்து நடிகை அதிதி ராவ் ஹைதாரி "வாவ்" என ஆச்சர்யத்துடன் கமெண்ட் செய்துள்ளார்.













I hope you are safe, happy, and healthy at home. We’ve all stayed so strong through so many months of lockdown, and it’s so inspiring. I know the lockdown can take a toll on our physical and mental wellbeing so it’s very important you pay attention to your needs. every Wednesday, I’m going to try and post something for #WellnessWednesdayWithAishwaryaa - 3 tips on how you can care for your mind and body. It’s going to be - A yoga pose - A mindfulness exercise - A nutrition tip Do remember to tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga & #WellnessWednesdayWithAishwaryaa when you do it. I’d love if you guys participate in this challenge which if all about caring for yourself. So, here we go! 1. Yoga Pose - Elevated Plank Pose with Yoga Blocks/Chair/Short Stool  - To get into the pose, place your feet on the elevated chair, sofa or a short stool. Ensure that your body is a straight line from your shoulder to your heels. - Keep your wrists under your shoulder and contract your abs so it’s tight - Look straight down at the floor to avoid any strain on your neck muscles - Elevating your legs makes the pose a little more challenging. If you’re not able to do this, you can do a normal plank - Hold this pose for as long as you can and carefully come out of it, bringing one leg down at a time 2. Mindfulness Tip - Start a gratitude journal. Every day, write down one thing you’re thankful for/you love/you adore. Keep going back to it whenever you feel low 3. Nutrition Tip - Start each day with a warm cup of lemon water to cleanse your system from within. Take care and stay happy and stay safe ! #WellnessWednesdayWithAishwaryaa #yogaplus #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga #sarvayoga #divayoga

