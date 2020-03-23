திங்கள், 23 மார்ச் 2020
தாய்மையின் அழகை உணரவைத்த என் பையன் ஆண்ட்ரியாஸ் - எமி ஜாக்சன் உருக்கம்!

papiksha| Last Updated: திங்கள், 23 மார்ச் 2020 (12:50 IST)

மதராசப்பட்டிணம் மூலம் தமிழில் அறிமுகமானவர் எமி ஜாக்சன். தொடர்ந்து ஐ, தாண்டவம், தங்கமகன், கெத்து, தெறி, 2.0 போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்து தமிழ் சினிமாவின் அடையாளமாக மாறினார். எமி ஜாக்சனுக்கு ஜார்ஜ் பெனாய்டோ என்ற காதலர் இருக்கிறார். அவரோடு பல காலமாக லிவிங் டூ கெதர் உறவு முறையில் வாழ்ந்து வந்த எமி கர்ப்பமானார். திருமணத்திற்கு முன்பே தான் கர்ப்பமானதை சோசியல் மீடியாவில் எமி பதிவிட அது பெரும் சர்ச்சைக்கு உள்ளாகி அதை பலரும் விமர்சித்தனர்.

பின்னர் கடந்த மே மாதம் ஆண்ட்ரியாஸ் என்ற ஆண் குழந்தை பிறந்தது. குழந்தையுடன் மகிழ்ச்சியான நாட்களை கடந்து வரும் எமி அவ்வப்போது சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் கியூட்டான சில புகைப்படங்ககளை பதிவிட்டு வருகிறார். இந்நிலையில் இங்கிலாந்தில் நேற்று
(மார்ச் 22) அன்னையர் தினம் அனுசரிக்கப்பட்டு கொண்டாடப்பட்டது.
அப்போது தனது தாய் மற்றும் மகனுடன் அன்னையர் தினத்தை கொண்டாடிய எமி ஜாக்சன் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் உருக்கமான பதிவு ஒன்றை போட்டுள்ளார்.

அதாவது, "எனது முதல் அன்னையர் தினத்தை கொண்டாடுவதில் மிகுந்த பாக்யசாலியாக உணர்கிறேன். எனது மகன் ஆண்ட்ரியாஸுக்கு முன்னாள் இந்த வாழ்க்கை நியாபகம்
வைத்திருக்க முடியாது . தினமும் காலையில் தேவதூதன் போன்ற அவனது முகம், சிறிய புன்னகையுடன் அந்த கன்னத்தை பார்க்கும்போது தூய்மையான தினமாக உணர்கிறன்.
மேலும் அவரது அம்மா குறித்து, என் உண்மையான உத்வேகம் நீங்கள் தான், இந்த நிபந்தனையற்ற அன்பை எனக்குக் காட்டியதற்கு நன்றி. தாய்மையின் இந்த அற்புதமான பயணத்தில் எனக்கான பாதையை நீங்கள் செதுக்கியுள்ளீர்கள். நீங்கள் நினைப்பதை விட உங்கள் இருவரையும் நான் அதிகமாக நேசிக்கிறேன் என உருக்கமாக பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். எமி ஜாக்சனுக்கு ரசிகர்கள் அன்னையர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களை கூறி வருகின்றனர்.

