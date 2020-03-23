தாய்மையின் அழகை உணரவைத்த என் பையன் ஆண்ட்ரியாஸ் - எமி ஜாக்சன் உருக்கம்!



























Waking up on my first Mother’s Day feeling so blessed. I can’t even remember life before my little boy Andreas.. it was all a bit meaningless. Seeing that angelic face and cheeky little smile every morning is pure motivation to be the best role model, protector, confidant, friend and Mummy I can be to him. As for my own beautiful Mamma Bear... you are my true inspiration - Thankyou for showing me unconditional love. You’re an incredibly kind, strong lil lady and you’ve carved out the path for me on this amazing journey of motherhood. Love you both more than you could ever imagine.