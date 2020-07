Makeup is to enhance the beauty that beautiful makeover done by @rekha_.makeupartist she embraces a royal ethnicity by adorning our arni silk saree Saree @shadhan_creation A team of class ,creativity & credibility Designer @savinidii Jewellery @savinidii_jewellery Beautifully captured @oncemore.photography Artistic makeup @Rekha_.makeupartist Saree @shadhan_creation Place @arangaa.space