குட்டி பாப்பாவாக நடிகை வரலக்ஷ்மி சரத்குமார் - வைரலாகும் கியூட் போட்டோ!

Everybody keeps asking me how are you so brave..?? Well here’s the answer my inspiration.. my rock.. she raised us girls single handedly.. sacrificed her life for us..managed to help every single person and animal she knows.. fierce as a tiger when it comes to protecting us..her love has no boundaries.. she gets no break..and she always taught me right and wrong.. no mater who it is if they are wrong they are wrong.. she is my mother.. my super woman.. sometimes I honestly don’t know where she gets the strength.. till today anything u tell her it gets done like magic..ur an inspiration to me and to all those who know and love you..i love u mummy you are my everything.. @devi.chaya23 if I manage to become half the woman you are I’ll consider myself a super woman..!! We can never repay what u have done for us.. but I will certainly try until my last day to keep u smiling.. love u mummy #happymothersday❤️