வெள்ளி, 10 ஜூலை 2020
சின்ன வயசுல சாக்ஷி இப்படியா இருந்தாங்க... நம்ப முடியாத மாற்றம் குறித்து பதிவு

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified வெள்ளி, 10 ஜூலை 2020 (19:41 IST)

பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில் பங்கேற்று பெரும் பிரபலமடைந்த சாக்ஷி அகர்வால் தமிழ் படங்களில் துணை நடிகையாக நடித்துள்ளார். ஆனால், அவரை பெரிய அளவில் பிரபலப்படுத்தியது பிக்பாஸ். அந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் கவினுடன் கடலை போட்டு ட்ரோல் செய்யப்பட்டு பிரபலமடைந்தார்.

அதையடுத்து வித விதமாக போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி அதனை தனது சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் பதிவேற்றம் செய்து வருகிறார். தற்போது கொரோனா ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவின் கீழ் வீட்டிலிருக்கும் சாக்ஷி அகர்வால் தினந்தோறும் செம்ம கவர்ச்சியான புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு வருகிறார்.

கொரோனா ஊரடங்கு என்பதால் வீட்டில் இருந்தபடியே ஒர்க் அவுட் செய்யும் வீடியோ , போடோக்களை வெளியிட்டு ரசிகர்களின் கவனத்தை திசைதிருப்பினார். இந்நிலையில் தற்ப்போது தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில்
"இது ஒரே ஆள் தான் என்று எத்தனை பேர் நம்புகிறீர்கள்? என கேட்டு பள்ளி பருவ புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டு
தன் உருவத்தை
கிண்டல் செய்தவர்களுக்கு முன்னால் தற்ப்போது தனது விடா முயற்சியால் தன்னை தானே மெருகேற்றி எவ்வளவு ஹாட் அழகியாக மாறியிருக்கிறார் என்பதை பற்றி விளக்கமாக பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். அவரது இந்த முயற்சி பலரது பாராட்டுக்களை பெற்று வருகிறது.

