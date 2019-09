ரகுல் ப்ரீத் சிங் புகைப்படத்திற்கு சமந்தா அடித்த கமெண்ட் - நக்கலடிக்கும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

For the love of RED!! ❤️❤️❤️#voguebeautyawards Styled by the lovely @tanghavri, assistant stylist @ekkta_shah , gown by @aadnevikofficial heels @charleskeithofficial makeup @im__sal hair @aliyashaik28 Photographer @kadamajay

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:49am PDT