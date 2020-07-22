புதன், 22 ஜூலை 2020
முதன்முறையாக மகளுடன் இருக்கும் போட்டோவை வெளியிட்ட சைந்தவி!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Modified புதன், 22 ஜூலை 2020 (17:43 IST)

ஜி வி பிரகாஷ் மிக இளம் வயதில் இசையமைப்பாளராக கோலிவுட்டில் அறிமுகமாகி தரமான இசையால் ரசிகர்கள் மனதில் இடம் பிடித்தவர். பின்னர் இவர் நடிகராகவும் அறிமுகமாகி சில படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இதற்கிடையில் தனது இசையில் அதிக பாடல்களைப் பாடிய பாடகி சைந்தவியைக் காதலித்து திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டார்.

திருமணத்திற்கு பின்னரும் கோலிவுட்டின் சூப்பர் ஹீரோக்களுக்கு பாடல் பாடிக்கொடுப்பது, இசையமைப்பது என இருவரும் கேரியரில் பிசியாக இருந்து வந்தனர். இந்த ஜோடியின் காம்போவில் உருவான அத்தனை பாடல்களும் சூப்பர் ஹிட் பாடல்கள் தான். கடைசியாக அசுரன் படத்தில் இடம்பெற்ற "எள்ளு வய பூக்கலையே" என்ற பாடல் ஜிவி இசையில் சைந்தவி தன் காந்தம் போன்ற குரலால் அனைவரையும் ஈர்த்துவிட்டார். இதற்கிடையில் அண்மையில் தான் இந்த தம்பதிக்கு அன்வி என்ற அழகிய பெண்குழந்தை பிறந்தது.

இந்நிலையில் சைந்தவி தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் தனது மகளுடன் இருக்கும் போட்டோவை பகிர்ந்து ஸ்லிங் அணிந்து குழந்தையை வைத்திருப்பதன் அனுபவத்தை குறித்து இந்த பதில் கூறியுள்ளார். அதாவது, ஸ்லிங் அணிந்து கொண்டு மகளை வைத்திருந்தால் அவள் உடனே தூங்கிவிடுகிறாராம்.

அதுமட்டுமின்றி இரவு நேரங்களில் அழும் போது உடனே ஸ்லிங் அணிந்து அவளை தூக்கி சமாதானம் செய்து விடுகிறாராம். இதனால் உங்கள் முதுகில் வலி ஏற்படாது. எல்லா புதிய மம்மிகளும், தயவுசெய்து இதை முயற்சிக்கவும், இது உண்மையிலேயே ஆச்சரியமாக இருக்கிறது. உங்கள் குழந்தைக்கு 4 வயதாகும் வரை இதைப் பயன்படுத்தலாம் என கூறி டிப்ஸ் கொடுத்துள்ளார்.












Thank you @soulslings_india for this super comfortable and yet light weight baby sling . I have never imagined that baby wearing would be such an amazing experience . Thank you @janani.lakshminarayan and @prettysunshine28 for recommending baby wearing to me . I received this sling when Baby A was a month old . Ever since , it’s been so wonderful . When I put her in the sling , she sleeps off immediately . And sometimes in the night when she cries, I wear her and she gets pacified immediately and goes to sleep . She is so comfortable in the sling . And also the model which I got is Aseema and it has great back support as well . However long you want to wear it , your back won’t ache . All new mommies out there , please try this, it’s truly amazing . Also it can be used until your baby turns 4 years old ! #babygirl #newmommy #babywearing #singersaindhavi

