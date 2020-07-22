முதன்முறையாக மகளுடன் இருக்கும் போட்டோவை வெளியிட்ட சைந்தவி!



































Thank you @soulslings_india for this super comfortable and yet light weight baby sling . I have never imagined that baby wearing would be such an amazing experience . Thank you @janani.lakshminarayan and @prettysunshine28 for recommending baby wearing to me . I received this sling when Baby A was a month old . Ever since , it’s been so wonderful . When I put her in the sling , she sleeps off immediately . And sometimes in the night when she cries, I wear her and she gets pacified immediately and goes to sleep . She is so comfortable in the sling . And also the model which I got is Aseema and it has great back support as well . However long you want to wear it , your back won’t ache . All new mommies out there , please try this, it’s truly amazing . Also it can be used until your baby turns 4 years old ! #babygirl #newmommy #babywearing #singersaindhavi