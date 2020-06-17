புதன், 17 ஜூன் 2020
அன்புள்ள அப்பா... டிடியின் எமோஷனல் கடிதம்.

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: புதன், 17 ஜூன் 2020 (19:44 IST)

விஜய் டிவியில் ஒளிபரப்பான காபி வித் டிடி என்ற நிகழ்ச்சியின் மூலம் பெரும் பிரபலமான இவர்
கடந்த 20 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு மேலாக
தனது தொகுப்பாளர் பணியை செய்து வருகிறார். அதே தொலைக்காட்சியில் டிவியின் பல்வேறு நிகழ்ச்சிகள், பேட்டிகள், சிறப்பு நிகழ்ச்சிகள் என பலதரப்பட்ட நிகழ்ச்சிகளை
டிடி தொகுத்து வழங்கி வருகிறார். பேசத் தயங்கும் பிரபலங்கள், எப்போதுமே லைம் லைட்டில் இருக்கும் செலிபிரட்டிகளிடம் சாமானியன் கேட்க விரும்பும் கேள்விகள் என மக்களின் பல்ஸ் பிடித்து இன்டர்வியூ செய்வதில் டிடி கில்லாடி

இந்நிலையில் டிடி தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் ஜூன் 21ம் தேதி வரவிருக்கும் தந்தையர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு மறைந்த தனது அப்பாவை குறித்த கடிதம் ஒன்றை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.அதில், "நான் இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு இதை எழுதினேன், எங்கள் அப்பா பூமியை விட்டு வெளியேறிய நாள் என்பதால் இன்று மறுபதிவு செய்ய விரும்பினேன் ... இன்று அவரது நினைவு நாள்
FATHERS DAY நெருடிக்கொண்டிருப்பதால்
அனைத்து தந்தைகளுக்கும் என் பாராட்டுக்கள்.

எல்லா நம்பிக்கையுடனும், காலையில் ஒரு துணிச்சலான முகம் கொண்ட, தங்கள் குழந்தைகளுக்கு முன்னால் இந்த நிச்சயமற்ற காலங்களால் தூக்கமில்லாத இரவுகளைக் கொண்ட, அந்த (சிறப்பான) இளம் தந்தையர்களிடம் நான் சொல்வது எல்லாம், நான் உறுதியாக நம்புகிறேன், நீங்கள் எப்போதும் உங்கள் மகள்கள் / மகன்களுக்கு முதல் ஹீரோவாக இருப்பீர்கள் ... ஏனென்றால் ஒரு தந்தையின் விருப்பத்தை விட வலிமையானது எதுவும் இல்லை ... இந்த கட்டம் எப்போது கடந்து செல்லும் என்று எனக்குத் தெரியாது, ஆனால் அது நிச்சயமாக கடந்து செல்லும், அட்வான்ஸ் ஹேப்பி ஃபாதர்ஸ் டே ..
என் அப்பாவிற்கு ஒரு சட்டை கூட வாங்கி கொடுக்கமுடியவில்லை என்று வருத்தத்துடன் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.










Letter to my DAD I wrote a couple of years back,I wanted to repost today ..(as this is the day nearly 2 decades back our DAD left the earth ... it’s his anniversary of rememberance today ) Also as the FATHERS DAY is around the corner I wana give spl appreciation post to all the FATHERS out there, who has a brave face in the morning with all hopes, in front of their kids, but having sleepless nights because of this uncertain times, all I wana say to those (specially)young fathers is , one thing that I’m certain about is ,YOU will alwys be ur daughters/sons FIRST HERO ...because there is nothing stronger than the WILL OF A FATHER ... I don know when this phase will pass but it will definitely pass , ADVANCE HAPPY FATHERS DAY and to my APPA, wish I could buy u a shirt ❤️❤️ Alwys praying for ur peace


