அன்புள்ள அப்பா... டிடியின் எமோஷனல் கடிதம்.

Letter to my DAD I wrote a couple of years back,I wanted to repost today ..(as this is the day nearly 2 decades back our DAD left the earth ... it’s his anniversary of rememberance today ) Also as the FATHERS DAY is around the corner I wana give spl appreciation post to all the FATHERS out there, who has a brave face in the morning with all hopes, in front of their kids, but having sleepless nights because of this uncertain times, all I wana say to those (specially)young fathers is , one thing that I’m certain about is ,YOU will alwys be ur daughters/sons FIRST HERO ...because there is nothing stronger than the WILL OF A FATHER ... I don know when this phase will pass but it will definitely pass , ADVANCE HAPPY FATHERS DAY and to my APPA, wish I could buy u a shirt ❤️❤️ Alwys praying for ur peace