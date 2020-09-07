திங்கள், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2020
கிளிமஞ்சாரோ மாலை கனிமஞ்சாரோ.... காட்டுவாசியான ஜூலிக்கு குவியும் பாராட்டு!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: திங்கள், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2020 (12:41 IST)

ஜல்லிக்கட்டு போராட்டம் மூலம் அறிமுகமாகி, பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியின் மூலம் மக்களின் ஆதரவு மற்றும் வெறுப்பையும் சம்பாதித்தார். முதல் சீசன் முடிந்து இரண்டாவது சீசனும் முடிந்துவிட்டது. ஆனால் இன்னும் ஜூலியை கிண்டல் செய்வதை நிறுத்தவில்லை நெட்டிசன்கள்.

பல நெகடிவ் இமேஜ்களை பெற்றாலும் அதன் பிறகு விளம்பரம், ரியாலிட்டி ஷோ, பட வாய்ப்பு என படு பிஸியாக ஆகிவிட்டார். அதே போல இவர் என்ன செய்தாலும் கலாய்ப்பதற்கென்று ஒரு கூட்டமும் இருந்துகொண்டு தான் வருகிறது. ஆனாலும் அதையெல்லாம் உடைத்தெறிந்து தனது வழியில் முன்னேறி கொண்டே செல்கிறார்.

அந்தவகையில் கடந்த சில தினங்களாக மாடர்ன் போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி இணையவாசிகளை வாய்பிளக்க செய்த ஜூலி தற்ப்போது காட்டு வாசி போல் மேக்கப் செய்துகொண்டு வித்தியாசமான போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி வியப்பூட்டியுள்ளார். இந்த புகைப்படங்களை இன்ஸ்டாவில் வெளியிட்டு, "நான் நகர்ப்புற வாழ்க்கை வாழும் ஒரு பழங்குடி ..ஆம் நான் "நகர்ப்புற பழங்குடி" என கேப்ஷன் கொடுத்து பதிவிட்டு இணையாசிகளின் கவனத்தை ஈர்த்து பாராட்டுக்களை பெற்று வருகிறார்.

