லாக்டவுன் கான்செப்டில் போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்திய நடிகை ஆன்ட்ரியா...!

I was up on my terrace doing yoga one evening when @soondah_wamu called. He said- ‘Hey Andy, I’m up on my terrace shooting some birds and I think I can see you. Turn to your right & wave!’ So I did that, and from afar, I saw a stick figure waving back at me. And that’s how ‘The Girl Next Door’ came to be... I did my first ever photoshoot with @soondah_wamu so I guess it’s some kind of poetic justice that we put together this no lights/no make-up long distance photoshoot during one of the toughest times our world has ever lived through... only goes to show you can find innovate ways of being creative while practising #socialdistancing & #selfisolation ... stay tuned for more