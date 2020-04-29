புதன், 29 ஏப்ரல் 2020
லாக்டவுன் கான்செப்டில் போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்திய நடிகை ஆன்ட்ரியா...!

புதன், 29 ஏப்ரல் 2020 (18:30 IST)

நடிகை ஆன்ட்ரியா தமிழில் பச்சைக்கிளி முத்துச்சரம் படம் மூலம் அறிமுகமானவர். தொடர்ந்து தனது கதாபாத்திரத்திற்கு முக்கியத்துவம் உள்ள படத்தில் மட்டுமே நடித்து வருகிறார். மேலும் ஒரு திறமையான பாடகி என்பது அனைவரும் அறிந்ததே. பல்வேறு திரைப்பட பாடல்களையும் பாடியிருக்கிறார்.

இவரது நடிப்பில் வெளிவந்த வட சென்னை,
தரமணி, ஆயிரத்தில் ஒருவன்
உள்ளிட்ட படங்கள் ரசிகர்களோடேயே நல்ல வரவேற்பை பெற்றதுடன் திறமையான நடிகையாக பார்க்கப்பட்டார். இதற்கிடையில் அவ்வப்போது ஆல்பம் சாங் , மேடை கச்சேரி உள்ளிட்ட இடங்களில் பாடல் பாடி அசத்தி வருகிறார்.

இந்நிலையில், கொரோனா ஊரடங்கில் வீட்டில் இருந்து வரும் நடிகை ஆன்ட்ரியா தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் லாக்டவுன் கான்செப்டில் புதிய போட்டோ ஷூட் ஒன்றை நடத்தி அந்த புகைப்படங்களை கோர்வையாக பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். பிரபல நடிகர் சுந்தர் ராமு எடுத்த இந்த புகைப்படங்கள் அனைவரது கவனத்தையும் ஈர்த்துள்ளது.

