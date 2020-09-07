திங்கள், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2020
இன்னும் எத்தனை காலத்திற்கு...? போலீசில் புகார் கொடுத்த சம்யுக்தா ஹெக்டே!

Papiksha Joseph| Last Updated: திங்கள், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2020 (08:10 IST)

கோமாளி படத்தின் மூலம் பிரபலமான நடிகை சம்யுகதா ஹெக்டே பெங்களூரை சேர்ந்தவர். இவர் நேற்று அங்குள்ள பார்க் ஒன்றில் தனது தோழிகளுடன் சேர்ந்து hula hoop உடற்பயிற்சி செய்துள்ளார். இதனை அங்கிருந்த மக்கள் சிலர் ஆபாசமாக உடையணிந்து சமூகத்தை சீர்குலைப்பதாக சண்டையிட்டு அவரது நண்பர்கள் இருவரை அடித்துள்ளனர். இந்த வீடியோ சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் வெளியாகி தீயாக பரவியது.

இந்நிலையில் தற்ப்போது இது குறித்து இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் பதிவிட்டுள்ள அவர், "எனக்கு நடந்த சம்பவத்தின் விவரங்களுக்குள் செல்லாமல், எங்களுக்கு நடந்தது தவறு. நாம் எதை உடுத்துகிறோம், எங்கு செல்கிறோம், என்ன செய்கிறோம் என்று சமூகம் பெண்களைத் துன்புறுத்துவதை நிறுத்த வேண்டிய நேரம் இது. இது தினமும் நடப்பதை நாங்கள் காண்கிறோம், மேலும் முன்னேறும்படி கூறப்படுகிறோம். இதுபோன்ற துன்புறுத்தல்களுக்கு தொடர்ந்து உட்படுவது கவலைக்குரியது, வேறு எந்த பெண்ணும் இந்த அதிர்ச்சியை சந்திப்பதை நான் விரும்பவில்லை.

அவர்களை போன்று நாம் மிரட்ட முடியாது. எனவே நான் போலீசில் எஃப்.ஐ.ஆர் பதிவு செய்துள்ளேன், நியாயமான விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ளப்படும் என்று எனக்கு முழு நம்பிக்கை உள்ளது. இந்த சம்பவம் பெண்கள் அனைவரையும் எவ்வாறு நடத்துகிறது மற்றும் தார்மீக போலீசின் விளைவுகளைப் பற்றி சிந்திக்க வைக்கிறது என்று நம்புகிறேன். எங்களுக்கு ஒரு நல்ல எதிர்காலம் மற்றும் ஒரு பாதுகாப்பான இடம் இருக்கும் என்று நம்புகிறேன், நாங்கள் நாங்களாக இருக்கிறோம், நாங்கள் விரும்புவதை தொடர்ந்து செய்கிறோம். #womenempowerwomen என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். இந்த பதிவில் சம்யுக்தாவிற்கு ஆதரவாக பலரும் குரல் கொடுத்து வருகின்றனர்.










Without getting into the details of the incident, what happened to us was wrong. It is high time that society stops harassing women for what we wear, where we go and what we do. We see it happen everyday and we are told to move on. It is disturbing to be continuously subject to such harassment and I do not want any other woman to go through this trauma. We cannot be intimidated in this manner. I have filed an FIR with the police and I have full faith that a fair investigation will be carried out. I hope that this incident makes us all reflect on how women are treated and the consequences of moral policing. I hope that there is a better future for us and a safe space for us to just be ourselves and continue doing what we love PS: I express myself best with art #thisiswrong #myartoftheday #womenempowerwomen

A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde)


