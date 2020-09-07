இன்னும் எத்தனை காலத்திற்கு...? போலீசில் புகார் கொடுத்த சம்யுக்தா ஹெக்டே!



























Without getting into the details of the incident, what happened to us was wrong. It is high time that society stops harassing women for what we wear, where we go and what we do. We see it happen everyday and we are told to move on. It is disturbing to be continuously subject to such harassment and I do not want any other woman to go through this trauma. We cannot be intimidated in this manner. I have filed an FIR with the police and I have full faith that a fair investigation will be carried out. I hope that this incident makes us all reflect on how women are treated and the consequences of moral policing. I hope that there is a better future for us and a safe space for us to just be ourselves and continue doing what we love PS: I express myself best with art #thisiswrong #myartoftheday #womenempowerwomen