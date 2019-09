If there’s anything better than sleeping on your bed under snug covers with one foot out there and nothing but dreams to look toward to, lemme know! Recently I took up the #sleepposechallenge and clearly I’m a tummy sleeper :) Sleep your sweet sleep any way you want lovelies, with the Whisper Ultra Night XXXL Night Pad. Take up the #sleepposechallenge like I did, if you look for a comfortable night's sleep, just like I do. @whisperindia #WhisperUltraNights #SwitchToANightPad #nighthygieneroutine

A post shared by manjima mohan (@manjimamohan) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:41am PDT