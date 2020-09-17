பிரதமர் மோடி பிறந்த நாள்: ராகுல்காந்தி வாழ்த்து

இந்த நிலையில் அவருக்கு காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவரும் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினருமான ராகுல் காந்தி தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார். பிரதமர் மோடிஜி அவர்களுக்கு எனது இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் என்று அவர் ட்வீட் செய்துள்ளார். இந்த டுவிட் தற்போது வைரலாகி வருகிறது



மேலும் பிரதமர் மோடியின் பிறந்த நாளை அடுத்து தமிழக முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி மற்றும் தமிழக துணை முதல்வர் ஓ பன்னீர்செல்வம் ஆகியோர்களும் தங்கள் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது

அது மட்டுமின்றி நாடு முழுவதும் உள்ள எம்பிக்கள் எம்எல்ஏக்கள் முதலமைச்சர்கள் கவர்னர்கள் ஆகியோரும் தங்களது சமூக வலைதளப் பக்கங்களில் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது

On the joyous occasion of our Hon'ble Prime Minister's @narendramodi birthday, I convey my warm wishes for a wonderful year ahead.



I Pray that the Almighty may grant him many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation.