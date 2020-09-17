வியாழன், 17 செப்டம்பர் 2020
  1. செய்திகள்
  2. செய்திகள்
  3. தேசியச் செய்திகள்

பிரதமர் மோடி பிறந்த நாள்: ராகுல்காந்தி வாழ்த்து

பிரதமர் மோடி பிறந்த நாள்: ராகுல்காந்தி வாழ்த்து
siva| Last Updated: வியாழன், 17 செப்டம்பர் 2020 (07:57 IST)
பிரதமர் மோடி பிறந்த நாள்: ராகுல்காந்தி வாழ்த்து
பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று தனது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடும் நிலையில் அவருக்கு நாடு முழுவதும் வாழ்த்துக்கள் குவிந்து வருகிறது

இந்த நிலையில் அவருக்கு காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவரும் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினருமான ராகுல் காந்தி தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார். பிரதமர் மோடிஜி அவர்களுக்கு எனது இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் என்று அவர் ட்வீட் செய்துள்ளார். இந்த டுவிட் தற்போது வைரலாகி வருகிறது

மேலும் பிரதமர் மோடியின் பிறந்த நாளை அடுத்து தமிழக முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி மற்றும் தமிழக துணை முதல்வர் ஓ பன்னீர்செல்வம் ஆகியோர்களும் தங்கள் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது
அது மட்டுமின்றி நாடு முழுவதும் உள்ள எம்பிக்கள் எம்எல்ஏக்கள் முதலமைச்சர்கள் கவர்னர்கள் ஆகியோரும் தங்களது சமூக வலைதளப் பக்கங்களில் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்


இதில் மேலும் படிக்கவும் :