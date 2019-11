#WATCH Karnataka: A stray has been following a group of 13 Ayyappa devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to Kerala's & has walked 480 km so far. The devotees started from Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala on Oct 31 & have reached Chikkamagaluru dist's Kottigehara now. (17.11) pic.twitter.com/9ke8uFwRCt