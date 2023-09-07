”படம் பட்டாசா இருக்கு.. தேங்க்ஸ் அட்லீ..!” – ஜவான் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு?

#JawanReview : Movie of the Year!— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 7, 2023
This is what happens when the brilliance of South meets the stardom of North. Atlee and SRK have managed to pull off one of the best action movies this country has produced.
Right wingers should go underground for a few days, they wont be…
#Jawan: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Jawan - Toofan
||#JawanReview||
Shah Rukh Khan delivers a performance that is nothing short of remarkable. Atlee's story offers an intriguing premise, well-executed plot and a captivating narrative. It successfully captures your attention and keeps you invested… pic.twitter.com/2ZcieJKHK6
Look at that old uncle and aunty dancing crazily like there is no tomorrow, this is what cinema is meant for.. spreading love and joy, not hate. And nobody spreads love like SRK does. Video of the day!#Jawan #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/QZKMlCQyiF
JAWAN public review the most loving star fans can't hold there excitement