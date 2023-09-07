வியாழன், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2023
  • Follow us
  1. பொழுதுபோக்கு
  2. சினிமா
  3. விமர்சனம்
Written By Prasanth Karthick
Last Modified: வியாழன், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2023 (10:20 IST)

”படம் பட்டாசா இருக்கு.. தேங்க்ஸ் அட்லீ..!” – ஜவான் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு?

Jawan
ஷாரூக்கான் நடிப்பில் அட்லீ இயக்கத்தில் வெளியாகியுள்ள ஜவான் திரைப்படம் பாசிட்டிவான விமர்சனங்களை பெற்று வருகிறது.



ஷாரூக்கான் நடிப்பில் அட்லீ இயக்கியுள்ள படம் ஜவான். இந்த படத்தின் நயந்தாரா, விஜய் சேதுபதி, யோகிபாபு, தீபிகா படுகோன் உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் நடித்துள்ள நிலையில் அனிருத் இசையமைத்துள்ளார்.

தமிழ் இயக்குனரான அட்லீ இந்தியில் இயக்கும் முதல் படம் இது. அனிருத்திற்கும் இந்தியில் முதல் படம் இது. அதுமட்டுமல்லாமல் நிறைய தமிழ் சினிமா நட்சத்திரங்களும் நடித்துள்ளதால் இந்த படத்திற்கு கோலிவுட்டிலும் பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்பு நிலவி வந்தது.

அந்த எதிர்பார்ப்பை படம் பூர்த்தி செய்துள்ளதாகவே தெரிகிறது. காலை முதலே படத்திற்கு பெரும் வரவேற்பு கிடைத்துள்ளது. இந்தி ரசிகர்கள் பலரும் “ஷாரூக்கானுக்கு பெஸ்ட் கம்பேக் இது” என்று சொல்லி அட்லீக்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். அனிருத்தின் இசையில் அமைந்த பாடல்களுக்கு இந்தி ரசிகர்கள் குத்தாட்டம் போட்டு வருகின்றனர். தென்னிந்திய படங்கள் இந்தி ரசிகர்களிடையே ஹிட் அடிப்பதை தாண்டி தென்னிந்திய சினிமா கலைஞர்கள் இந்தி சினிமாவில் காலூன்றி சாதித்தும் காட்டியுள்ளனர்.

Edit by Prasanth.K

 




தென்னிந்திய சினிமாவைப் பார்த்து இந்தி சினிமா கற்றுக்கொள்ள வேண்டும்.. கங்கனா கருத்து!

தென்னிந்திய சினிமாவைப் பார்த்து இந்தி சினிமா கற்றுக்கொள்ள வேண்டும்.. கங்கனா கருத்து!ராகவா லாரன்ஸ், வடிவேலு, ராதிகா சரத்குமார் மற்றும் கங்கனா ரனாவத் ஆகியோர் முக்கிய வேடத்தில் நடிக்கும் சந்திரமுகி 2 படம் ரிலீஸுக்கு தயாராகி வருகிறது. மரகதமணி இசையமைக்கிறார். முதல் பாகத்தை இயக்கிய பி வாசுவே இரண்டாம் பாகத்தையும் இயக்குகிறார்.

ஜவான் படத்தில் விஜய் நடித்திருக்கிறாரா? அட்லி அளித்த பதில்!

ஜவான் படத்தில் விஜய் நடித்திருக்கிறாரா? அட்லி அளித்த பதில்!பாலிவுட் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் நடிகர்களில் ஒருவரான ஷாருக்கான் நடிப்பில் தமிழ் இயக்குனர் அட்லி இயக்கியுள்ள ஜவான் திரைப்படம் இன்று உலகம் முழுவதும் ரிலீஸ் ஆகிறது. இந்த படத்தில் தமிழ் பிரபலங்களான விஜய் சேதுபதி, நயன்தாரா மற்றும் யோகி பாபு ஆகியோர் நடித்துள்ளனர். இந்த படத்துக்கு அனிருத் இசையமைத்துள்ளார்.

ஓடிடிக்காக புது வெப் சீரிஸை தொடங்கிய சௌந்தர்யா ரஜினிகாந்த்.. ஹீரோவாக அசோக் செல்வன்!

ஓடிடிக்காக புது வெப் சீரிஸை தொடங்கிய சௌந்தர்யா ரஜினிகாந்த்.. ஹீரோவாக அசோக் செல்வன்!ரஜினிகாந்தின் இளையமகளான சௌந்தர்யா ரஜினிகாந்த் கோச்சடையான் படத்தை இயக்கி தன்னை இயக்குனராக அறிமுகப்படுத்திக் கொண்டார். அதன் பிறகு தனுஷ் நடித்த வேலையிலலாத பட்டதாரி 2 படத்தை இயக்கினார். ஆனால் அதற்கு முன்பாகவே அவர் கோவா உள்ளிட்ட திரைப்படங்களையும் தயாரித்திருந்தார். ஆனால் அவர் தயாரித்த படங்கள் வணிக ரீதியில் தோல்வி அடைந்ததால் தொடர்ந்து தயாரிப்பைக் கைவிட்டார்.

லியோ படத்தை உங்களோடு பார்க்கணும் சார்… ஷாருக் கானுக்கு கோரிக்கை வைத்த லோகேஷ்!

லியோ படத்தை உங்களோடு பார்க்கணும் சார்… ஷாருக் கானுக்கு கோரிக்கை வைத்த லோகேஷ்!பாலிவுட் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் நடிகர்களில் ஒருவரான ஷாருக்கான் நடிப்பில் தமிழ் இயக்குனர் அட்லி இயக்கும் ஜவான் திரைப்படம் இன்று ரிலீஸ் ஆகிறது. இந்த படத்தில் தமிழ் பிரபலங்களான விஜய் சேதுபதி, நயன்தாரா மற்றும் யோகி பாபு ஆகியோர் நடித்துள்ளனர். இந்த படத்துக்கு அனிருத் இசையமைத்துள்ளார்.

ஜேசன் சஞ்சய் இயக்கும் படத்தில் ஹீரோ யார்? வெளியான தகவல்!

ஜேசன் சஞ்சய் இயக்கும் படத்தில் ஹீரோ யார்? வெளியான தகவல்!தமிழ் சினிமாவின் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் நடிகர்களில் ஒருவர் விஜய். இவரது மகன் சஞ்சய். இவர் கனடாவில் சினிமா சம்பந்தமாக படிப்பு படித்து வந்த நிலையில், குறும்படம் ஒன்றை இயக்கியிருந்தார்.

மேலும் வீடியோக்கள்

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

செய்திகள்

சினிமா

ஜோ‌திட‌ம்

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com